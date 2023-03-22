Barracuda Sign Chase Gresock to ATO

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Chase Gresock(GREE-sock) to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Gresock, 24, just concluded his only season at Bowling Green, where he collected 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. While with the Falcons, he was a teammate of current Barracuda forward Nathan Burke.

In 2021-22, he appeared in 21 games at Miami University, collecting 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists), six penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. He spent the prior three seasons at Merrimack College, serving as the team's captain from 2019-21. Over his five-year collegiate career, the six-foot-one, 205-pound, native of Powell, Ohio, skated in 135 games between the Warriors, RedHawks, and Falcons, notching 104 points (46 goals, 58 assists) and 56 penalty minutes. While at Merrimack, he was a teammate of current Barracuda defenseman Patrick Holway for two seasons.

Before his college career, he spent two years with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms.

