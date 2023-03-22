Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland
March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Monsters. In 17 appearances for Columbus this season, Tarasov went 4-11-1 with a 3.91 goals-against average (GAA) and .892 save percentage (S%) and added a 4-5-0 record with a 4.07 GAA and .871 S% in nine appearances for the Monsters.
A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 23, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 21 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Tarasov went 4-13-1 with a 3.66 GAA and .900 S%. In 26 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23, Tarasov went 13-10-3 with a 3.40 GAA and .887 S%
Tarasov posted a record of 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa spanning parts of the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. In 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S%. Tarasov also helped Russia claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
