Wolf Pack Loan F Ben Tardif to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen
March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Ben Tardif to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.
Tardif, 23, has appeared in 15 games as a member of the Wolf Pack since being acquired via trade from the Colorado Eagles. In those 15 games, Tardif has collected five points (1 g, 4 a). Over the course of 30 AHL games this season split between the Wolf Pack and Eagles, Tardif has scored nine points (2 g, 7 a).
A native of Notre-Dame-de-l'lle-Perrot, QC, Tardif was acquired on December 31st, 2022, from the Eagles in exchange for defenseman Luke Martin.
The Pack returns to the XL Center on Friday, March 24th, for a date with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Join us for Pucks 'N Paws and College Night! The puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
