Hogs Ready to Rumble with Moose

March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Winnipeg, Manitoba - The Rockford IceHogs face the Manitoba Moose tonight at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada at 7 p.m. CT. Tonight's contest is the sixth head-to-head battle between the division rivals, and the IceHogs are 3-2-0-0 against the Moose this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 29-23-5-4, 67 points (5th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 33-19-5-3, 74 points (3rd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Rocco Grimaldi leads the IceHogs with 61 points (28G, 33A) this season and ranks seventh in league scoring, and forward David Gust ranks second for Rockford with 53 points (25G, 28A).

Forward Alex Limoges paces the Moose this season with 47 points (17G, 30A), and defenseman Declan Chisholm (5G, 38A) ranks second for Manitoba and leads the team in assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs topped the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at the BMO Center. Zach Jordan tallied his first goal as an IceHog to tie the contest in the first period, and Luke Philp gave Rockford its first lead of the night in the second stanza. David Gust punched in the game-winner with 49 seconds left in the Hogs' 23rd overtime period of the season. Arvid Soderblom was clutch for Rockford and turned in 33 saves on 35 shots including four overtime saves to earn the win.

Extra Overtime

The IceHogs played their league-leading 23rd overtime period against the Eagles on Saturday night. Rockford has recorded 37 points after the regulation 60 minutes of hockey this season.

Power Play Staying Alive

With Luke Philp's power-play lamp lighter against the Eagles on Saturday night, Rockford has notched a tally on the man advantage in four of the last five games-going 4-17 during that stretch.

Must Be Gust

Since his return to the lineup on Mar. 15, forward David Gust has three points in his last three games including the game-winning overtime goal against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night. The Orland Park native ranks second for Rockford and 18th in league scoring with 53 points (25G, 28A) this season.

Right On Track

Forward Luke Philp tallied his 21st goal of the season on Saturday night against the Eagles and tied his career high of 21 goals from last season with the Stockton Heat. With 21 assists, the winger is only two points from tying his career high 44 points record from the previous season. Registering four points in his last three games, Philp is on track to set a new career record before the end of the regular season.

Hogs On The Move

The Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that the team has recalled forward Colin Bilek and defenseman Koletrane Wilson from the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Bilek has produced five points (4G, 1A) in eight games with Indy this season along with 23 points (14G, 9A) in 45 games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions. He has also appeared in two games with the Manitoba Moose during the 2022-23 campaign. Bilek was originally acquired by the IceHogs from the Moose in exchange for future considerations on Feb. 27. Wilson has netted one goal in three games with Rockford this season. The Edmonton, Alberta native has also tabbed six points (0G, 6A) in 21 games with Indy.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division and are tied with the Iowa Wild with 67 points. Despite a 29-23-5-4 record this season, Rockford has played 23 overtime contests and only has 15 wins in regulation. Currently, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 18.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Oct. 15 at Manitoba, 5-4 OTW Recap & Highlights

Oct. 16 at Manitoba, 0-4 L Recap & Highlights

Oct. 23 at Rockford, 3-6 L Recap & Highlights

Jan. 31 at Rockford, 3-2 SOW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 15 at Rockford, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Mar. 22 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Mar. 24 at Manitoba, 7 PM

Apr. 15 at Rockford, 7 PM

IceHogs vs. Moose, All-Time

26-25-3-3

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.