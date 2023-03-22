Bridgeport Islanders Open Four-Game Road Trip Tonight in Laval

LAVAL, Que. (March 22, 2023) - The Bridgeport Islanders (28-25-7-1) open a four-game road trip with back-to-back contests in Canada this week, beginning tonight with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Laval Rocket (25-26-7-3) at Place Bell. The Islanders remain one point ahead of Hartford for the Atlantic Division's final playoff spot despite a 3-2 loss to the Wolf Pack on Saturday at home. Cole Bardreau and Ruslan Iskhakov each scored for the Islanders, while Jakub Skarek (11-14-3) made 30 saves in his second consecutive start. Bridgeport is 5-5-0-0 in its last 10 games overall, but 4-2-0-0 in its last six on the road.

Tonight's game is the second and final meeting between the Islanders and Rocket this season, and the only matchup in Quebec. Bridgeport won the first game, 5-2, on Oct. 22nd, which was its home opener and fourth game of the season overall. Simon Holmstrom (now with the New York Islanders) scored twice, while Chris Terry (1g, 2a) and Andy Andreoff (3a) recorded three points each. Ruslan Iskhakov, who visited Place Bell for the AHL All-Star Classic on Feb. 5-6, added one goal and one assist in his first game against the Rocket. Jakub Skarek made 28 saves.

VIEW FROM LAVAL

Montreal's affiliate is sixth in the North Division, one point behind Belleville with one game in hand for a playoff spot. The Rocket are coming off a 4-1 win against the Utica Comets on Saturday at home where 10 different players recorded a point and Cayden Primeau (13-12-6) made 27 saves. Laval is led up front by forward Anthony Richard with 24 goals and 31 points in 49 games, which is tied for 12th in the AHL overall. His five shorthanded points are tied for the league lead. Laval is fourth in the AHL in goals per game (3.46) and first in shots per game (34.13).

BACK FROM LONG ISLAND

Otto Koivula was returned to Bridgeport by the New York Islanders on Monday and is expected to play his first AHL game since Feb. 19th. He has points in each of his last three games with Bridgeport (2g, 2a) including a season-high two assists in a 2-1 win against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in his last outing. Koivula ranks seventh on the Islanders with 12 goals despite playing just 45 games this season. He is fourth on the team's all-time list for assists (93), and shares ninth in goals (56) and fifth in points (149).

ANDREOFF'S BIG RUN

Andy Andreoff has five goals in his last four games including his second hat trick of the season last Friday. His 29 goals on the season are a new career high and share the league lead with Calgary's Matthew Phillips and Texas' Riley Barber. He is tied for sixth in the AHL with 11 power-play goals. Andreoff has seven points (6g, 1a) in his last six games and is second on the Islanders in scoring (51 points) behind former Laval forward Chris Terry.

QUICK HITS

Laval native Samuel Bolduc, who had two assists against the Rocket on Oct. 22nd, was recalled by the New York Islanders on Monday... Reece Newkirk was reassigned to the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Tuesday... Bridgeport signed a pair of 2018 draft picks to amateur tryout agreements (ATO) Tuesday afternoon, defenseman Christian Krygier and forward Jake Pivonka... Krygier, a seventh-round pick of the New York Islanders, spent five seasons at Michigan State University, while Pivonka, a fourth-round selection, spent each of the last four seasons at the University of Notre Dame before playing at the University of Nebraska Omaha this year.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (37-27-8): Last 7-2 W vs. Toronto, last night -- Next: Friday at Columbus, 7 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (32-27-3-0): Last: 3-2 W at Maine, Sunday -- Next: Tonight vs. Adirondack, 7:05 p.m. ET

