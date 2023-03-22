Amerks Partner with Foodlink to Host Community Food Drive Beginning Monday

March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are once again partnering with Foodlink, the regional food bank, to hold a community Food Drive at The Blue Cross Arena.

The 10-day event will take place beginning on Monday, March 27 and will continue through Wednesday, April 5 when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch, a game presented by Foodlink.

"Food insecurity throughout the 10 counties that we serve has risen sharply in recent months, and we expect that trend to continue in the months ahead," said Foodlink President and CEO, Julia Tedesco. "We'd like to thank the Amerks for collecting food and raising awareness leading up to the April 5 game and look forward to honoring and celebrating our hard-working staff!"

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, currently in its 45th year leading the fight against hunger in Rochester and its surrounding areas.

Donations will be accepted during regular Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as on Amerks gamedays starting at 11 a.m. through the first intermission.

Fans that donate unopened, non-perishable food items in the Foodlink bins will receive a voucher redeemable for two complimentary tickets to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, April 5 against Syracuse. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction.

Foodlink will also be auctioning off a custom Amerks jersey during the game in the upper concourse.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.