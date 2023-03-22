Checkers Sign Mark Senden to PTO

March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have signed forward Mark Senden to a professional tryout contract.

Senden, 25, recently wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, where he posted 73 points (26g, 47a) in 170 games over five seasons - three of which he played alongside current Checker Matt Kiersted. The Minnesota native captained the Fighting Hawks for each of his final two campaigns and helped them to a conference championship in 2021.

Prior to his time at UND, Senden recorded 42 points (25g, 17a) in 123 USHL games over parts of four seasons with Des Moines and Fargo and winning a Clark Cup with the Force in 2018.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.