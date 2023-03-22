Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Orlando Solar Bears
March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned defenseman Tyson Feist to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Feist, 22, has skated in six games with the Crunch this season. He has also appeared in 25 games with the Solar Bears tallying five goals, seven assists and a plus-6 rating. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound blueliner played in 65 games with the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL last season recording 15 goals and 24 assists with a plus-25 rating.
Feist was signed to an AHL contract by the Crunch on June 10.
