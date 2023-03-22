Reign Fall to Roadrunners, 4-1

March 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Storyline: The Tucson Roadrunners (27-28-6-0) scored three times in the second period on their way to a 4-1 win over the Ontario Reign (30-26-4-1) Tuesday night in the opening contest of a two-game series this week at the Tucson Convention Center.

Cal Petersen kept Ontario in the game with 30 saves, while Tobias Bjornfot scored for the Reign in the second period and TJ Tynan posted his league-leading 71st point with an assist.

Date: March 21, 2023

Venue: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 0 1 0 1

TUC 0 3 1 4

Shots PP

ONT 28 0/2

TUC 34 1/2

Three Stars -

1. Tyler Parks (TUC)

2. Colin Theisen (TUC)

3. Josh Doan (TUC)

W: Tyler Parks

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023 at Tucson Roadrunners | 6:30 PM PST | Tucson Convention Center

