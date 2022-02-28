Toledo Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 33-12-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 25 vs. Wichita (3-1 Win)

February 26 vs. Reading (4-1 Loss)

February 27 vs. Reading (5-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 2 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 4 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 6 vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, February 28 through Sunday, March 6)

Monday, February 28 - No Practice

Tuesday, March 1 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Center

Wednesday, March 2 - Game vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 3 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Center

Friday, March 4 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Center

Sunday, March 6 - Game vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m.

Walleye Notes

Walleye collect two points over home weekend: Toledo started the three in three home weekend with a bang scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes against Wichita and defeated the Thunder 3-1 on Friday night. The Walleye offense was held at bay over the rest of the weekend as they scored just three goals over the final eight periods of play that resulted in a 4-1 and 5-2 losses to the visiting Reading Royals.

Home is where the fans are: Toledo had a pair of standing room only crowds in the three home games to push its sellout total to 13 on the season. The Walleye continue to pace the ECHL in attendance by averaging over a sellout (7,431) this year with 7,470 per game.

Players of February: Forward Brandon Hawkins led the Walleye in scoring in February, collecting 11 points (4G, 7A) over ten games played, while Matt Berry returned midway through the month and posted 10 points (4G, 6A) in seven contests. Goaltender Billy Christopoulos went 4-2-0 with a 2.50 goals against average and .917 save percentage.

Back to Central: After a week away from the Central Division, Toledo returns home to host three division rivals starting Wednesday with Wheeling. Toledo is 1-2-0 against the Nailers this year. Friday night will prompt a visit from the Fort Wayne Komets, a team in which Toledo is 6-3-0 vs. this season. Sunday is the final meeting of the year between the in-state rivals as Cincinnati comes to town. The Cyclones won the first matchup of the year but the Walleye have taken five straight matches.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Keeghan Howdeshell (1 goal - 1 assist = 2 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (1-1-0, 2.52 GAA, .878 save %)

