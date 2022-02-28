Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears begin a stretch of five games in six days when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Tuesday, March 1 for their 10:30 a.m. School Day Game, before heading out on the road for games against the Jacksonville Icemen and South Carolina Stingrays.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 1 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 10:30 a.m. - School Day Game

Wednesday, March 2 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4 at South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 at South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 at Jacksonville Icemen - 3 p.m.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 25-21-3-0 (.541)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-5-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 30 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 13

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski & Tristin Langan - 21 assists

PIM LEADER: Luke McInnis - 45 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Florida Everblades: 6-0 L

The Solar Bears put 26 shots on the Florida net, but Parker Gahagen stopped all shots and Orlando saw its season series with the Everblades even up.

Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 5-0 L

The Solar Bears returned home only to be shut out once again, as Evan Fitzpatrick made 32 saves for Greenville. Former Lightning draft pick Ty Taylor made his professional debut in relief of Brad Barone, stopping eight of nine shots.

BITES:

The Solar Bears are 1-2-0-0 against Greenville.

Orlando is 4-4-0-0 against Jacksonville.

The Solar Bears are 3-1-0-0 against South Carolina.

Odeen Tufto led the Solar Bears in the month of February with nine points (4g-5a) in 11 games.

Tristin Langan needs one more point (50g-80a) to pass Eric Faille (130 points) for first in franchise regular season scoring.

Orlando is 5-0-0-0 when Michael Brodzinski has a multi-point game.

The Solar Bears are 18-2-1-0 when scoring first.

Brad Barone is tied for first with 18 wins and is third with a .922 save percentage.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 37 GP, 26-6-2, .920%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 28 GP, 11g-17a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 46 GP, 2g-8a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On this week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we're joined by Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Steven Oleksy. The former NHL blueliner discusses his time at the major league level, how he got his start in pro hockey after college, what he did with his day with the Stanley Cup, and his entrepreneurial spirit.

