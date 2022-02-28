Josef Korenar Reassigned to Tucson
February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Josef Korenar has been reassigned by the Coyotes to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.
Korenar was assigned to Rapid City on Friday and appeared in two games for the Rush over the weekend in Tulsa. He made 35 saves on 36 shots in the 6-1 win over the Oilers on Friday then made 31 saves on 33 shots in the 5-2 win over Tulsa on Sunday. Korenar returns to Tucson, where he has played 17 games for the Roadrunners this season and is 3-8-2 with a 4.29 goals against average and .859 save percentage.
The Rush are home this weekend for three games against the Utah Grizzlies. It begins on Friday night with College Night, presented by Bud Light. The first 500 fans 21 and older will receive a Bud Light Trucker hat. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush goaltender Josef Korenar
