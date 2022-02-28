Stingrays Weekly Report: February 28, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter Monday tied for sixth in the South Division after their second straight four-game week. The team opened on the road against Greenville and Atlanta, splitting the final two matches of five straight contests away from home before returning to the North Charleston Coliseum for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday against Florida to open a seven game homestand. Ryan Dmowski shined with seven points (five goals, two assists) over the last week. Ryan Bednard finished the week 1-1-1, playing in three of the four affairs. Andrew Cherniwchan reached a Stingrays milestone, becoming the third player in franchise history to record 300 points with an assist last Wednesday.

This week, the Stingrays will host three games at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning Friday for the first of two matches against the Orlando Solar Bears. Orlando holds the final playoff spot in the South Division thanks in large part to goaltender Brad Barone, who ranks third in the ECHL with a .922 save percentage and has started the last 14 games in net. The Solar Bears are coming off back-to-back losses and are 2-5 over their last seven contests. The Rays will finish the weekend battling the Atlanta Gladiators at the Coliseum. The teams are 2-2 against one another this year with only two more matchups on the season slate. Atlanta has been red hot with a record of 18-4-1 over their last 23 contests and is riding a five-game win-streak into the weekend.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 17-28-6-0

LAST WEEK: 1-2-1-0

WEDNESDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 1

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

South Carolina's power play propelled the Stingrays to a 4-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they collected three power play goals for the second time in the last three games. Ryan Dmowski led the way with two goals and an assist in the win while Jordan Subban added a goal and an assist of his own. Shane Walsh tallied his first goal of the season on a power play goal in the first period. Ryan Bednard made 27 stops on 28 shots faced to lead the Stingrays to victory.

THURSDAY: ATLANTA GLADIATORS 6, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA)

The South Carolina Stingrays drew first blood in Thursday's matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators off a tip-in goal from Jade Miller, his eighth of the year. After Atlanta tied the game, Ryan Dmowski regained the lead with his third tally in the last two contests, but Atlanta finished the match with five unanswered goals. This loss ended a five-game road trip for the Stingrays, their longest of the season.

SATURDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 6, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5 (OVERTIME)

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The South Carolina Stingrays and Florida Everblades combined for 11 goals on Saturday night, but it was Florida who found themselves on top. Ryan Dmowski led the way for the Stingrays with two goals and an assist for the second time in the last three contests. Karl Boudrias tallied his first professional hockey goal while Derek Gentile and Jade Miller added one more mark each. Ryan Bednard made a season-high 41 saves in the loss.

SUNDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Florida tallied three goals in the second period to top the Stingrays during Sunday's matinee. Andrew Cherniwchan returned to the scoresheet with his first goal since February 12th in the third period. Cherniwchan tallied his team leading 17th goal of the season on a shorthanded breakaway that he tucked between the legs of the Florida netminder.

THIS WEEK

Friday, March 4: vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum - $5 Frothy Beard Beers)

Saturday, March 5: vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum - Youth Sports Night)

Sunday, March 6: vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum - Pucks and Paws)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 17 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Assists: 17 - Andrew Cherniwchan & Justin Florek

Points: 34 - Andrew Cherniwchan

Plus/Minus: Plus-2- Cam Strong

Penalty Minutes: 112 - Nico Blachman

Shots On Goal: 169 - Justin Florek

Wins: 11 - Ryan Bednard

Goals Against Average: 3.11 - Ryan Bednard

Save Percentage: 0.908 - Hunter Shepard

MR. 300

As if he hasn't made a name for himself in the Lowcountry yet, Andrew Cherniwchan tallied his 300th franchise point in Wednesday night's contest in Greenville. Throughout his 11 years of professional hockey, the captain has only played for one ECHL team, the South Carolina Stingrays. Earlier this season, Cherniwchan leapfrogged three players to move into fourth all-time in franchise history for assists and is third all-time in goals already. With the assist, Cherniwchan is now the third player in franchise history to amass 300+ points, joining Dave Seitz and Brett Marietti.

CENTURY MAN

Saturday was another milestone match for a Stingray as Lawton Courtnall played in his 100th career ECHL and professional hockey game. The native of Westlake Village, Cal. played 54 games for the Wheeling Nailers last year and has appeared in 47 games so far for South Carolina this season. Over his two seasons, Courtnall has tallied 19 goals and added 13 assists in 101 total games played.

KEEP DMOWING THEM DOWN

Ryan Dmowski has been a dominant force for the Stingrays since rejoining the team on January 26th. In 15 games back in the lowcountry, Dmowski has tallied 12 goals and added three helpers for 15 total points. This includes recording seven points (five goals, two assists) over the last week of games. - Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2021-22 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

