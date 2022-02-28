Komets Return Home this Wednesday

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets return home Wednesday for Season Ticket Exchange Night versus Tulsa at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Cincinnati will also make an appearance on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff. The Komets are 6-2-1-0 versus the Oilers and Cyclones this season.

Last week's results

Fri. 2/25 vs Iowa FW 2 - IA 4 L

Sat. 2/26 vs Iowa FW 2 - IA 6 L

About last week - Friday night, the Komets traveled to Iowa for the first time this season. The expansion Heartlanders netted the first goal at 4:34 of the first period with an even-strength goal from Ben Sokay. Lynden McCallum would get the Komets even at 17:04 with his 11th goal of the season. Iowa's Cole Stallard would break the brief deadlock just :56 later, returning the lead to the Heartlanders. Neither team would find the back of the net in the second, as Iowa took a 2-1 into the third period. With Zach Pochiro in the box for roughing, Iowa would strike first in the final stanza with a power-play goal from Jake Smith less than a minute into the period. Anthony Petruzzelli would take advantage of an Iowa miscue scoring a shorthanded goal from center ice to pull the Komets within one at 5:17. Defenseman Willie Corrin took a tripping penalty at 10:10. On the ensuing Heartlanders power play, Smith would score his second of the game to give the host Heartlanders a 4-2 win. Sam Harvey would get the loss, making 30 saves.

In the second match at Iowa on Saturday, the Komets would take a season high 92 minutes in penalties in the 6-2 loss. The Heartlanders would build an early 4-0 lead on 12 shots in the first period chasing starting goaltender Sam Harvey from the game. With reliver Mario Culina in net to start the second, the Komets would open the scoring with a goal from Zach Pochiro at 2:01. Iowa would add another goal to their total at 14:53, matched by Connor Corcoran's tally at 17:14, making the score 5-2 after 40 minutes of play. Fists would fly in the third, with both teams taking a combined 10 fighting majors and six misconducts. Iowa would score the only goal of the period on a power play at 8:25. Culina would make 10 saves in relief and the Komets outshot Iowa 31-24.

Komet streaks- Connor Jones has points in his last five games played (2g, 5a), Lynden McCallum has points in five straight home games (4g, 4a), Anthony Petruzzelli has points in five straight home games (3g, 3a), Will Graber has points/assists over the last three home games (1g, 6a), Shawn Szydlowski has points in his last four road games (3g, 5a).

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Will Graber 53

GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 19

ASSISTS: Will Graber 39

PP GOALS: Anthony Petruzzelli 7

SH GOALS: Oliver Cooper 3

GW GOALS: Shawn Boudrias 3

SHOTS: Anthony Petruzzelli 123

PIM: Zach Tolkinen 71

+/- : Will Graber 27

Icing the puck - The last time the Komets played a game in the state of Iowa was February 26, 1975 versus the Des Moines Capitols. Anthony Petruzzelli and Shawn Boudrias each have had seven game point streaks this season, Will Graber is averaging 1.4 points per game, leads the league in assists with 39 and is tied for the league lead with a +27 rating. The Komets are outscoring their opponents 91-69 at home this season. The club is third in the ECHL with 12 shorthanded goals.

The Komets are 19-4-1-0 when scoring four or more goals. Saturday, Zach Pochiro recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist, fight). The 92 minutes in penalties Saturday night was the most by one team in the ECHL this season and the most for the Komets since being assessed 63 minutes on January 31, 2020, at Jacksonville. The 168 combined penalties minutes Saturday night were the most by two teams in the league this season. Both teams were handed six majors, also the most in one game this season. The Komets' record for most penalty minutes in a game is 174, which was set April 19, 1978, in a 9-6 playoff loss at Muskegon. The team record for combined penalty minutes in a game is 259, set December 13, 1961, versus Indianapolis. Fort Wayne and Iowa collectively totaled 210 penalty minutes over two games.

This week-The Komets host Tulsa on Wednesday, then travel to Toledo on Friday, before returning home to host Cincinnati on Saturday.

Upcoming Promotions

Season Ticket Exchange Night, Wednesday, March 2nd -- All season ticket holders can exchange their unused season tickets for extra tickets. Exchange your tickets at the Coliseum ticket office.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

