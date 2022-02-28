Mason Millman Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

Reading Royals defenseman Mason Millman

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Reading Royals' defenseman Mason Millman is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.

Millman posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 11 games in February, including a +3 on Feb. 23 at Wheeling and on Feb. 26 at Toledo.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Philadelphia, Millman ranks third on the Royals with a +14 rating while posting 15 points (4g-11a) in 15 games. He has added one assist in 12 games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Millman tallied 69 points (16g-53a) in 130 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Mason Millman with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Royals' home game.

