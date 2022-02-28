Mason Millman Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Reading Royals' defenseman Mason Millman is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.
Millman posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 11 games in February, including a +3 on Feb. 23 at Wheeling and on Feb. 26 at Toledo.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Philadelphia, Millman ranks third on the Royals with a +14 rating while posting 15 points (4g-11a) in 15 games. He has added one assist in 12 games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Millman tallied 69 points (16g-53a) in 130 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Mason Millman with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Royals' home game.
UPCOMING GAMES
READING PREMIUM NIGHT PRESENTED BY SLY FOX TAPHOUSE - 3/5/22
$1 Reading Premium drafts
Scout Night
Frank DiChiara bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group
Coaster giveaway presented by Deibler Dental
Specialty jersey
AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22
Affiliation Night presented by Enersys
Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental
Gritty and meLVin Appearance
Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group
PA Lotto giveaway
Specialty jersey
4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas
ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22
Green Ice
Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental
$10,000 giveaway
Speciality jersey
Green beer
Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions
Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
Images from this story
|
Reading Royals defenseman Mason Millman
