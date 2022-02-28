Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in the Black Hills

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies road trip continues this weekend as they face the Rapid City Rush on March 4-5 at 7:05 pm and March 6 at 4:05 pm.

Last weekend the Grizzlies lost 2 of 3 games at Kansas City. Utah won 4-2 on February 25 as they scored 4 power play goals. On February 26 it was Kansas City who scored 3 power play goals as they defeated Utah 5-4. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 2 assists in the loss. In the rubber match on February 27 KC won 2-0 despite Utah outshooting the Mavericks 39 to 28.

Luka Burzan has 4 goals and 1 assist in his last 6 games. Miles Gendron has a goal in 3 of his last 4 games. Ben Tardif has 11 points in his last 10 games (4 goals, 7 assists). Goaltender Peyton Jones had his best statistical month of his pro career in February 2022 where he went 4-2 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.42 goals against average.

The Grizzlies next homestand will be a 3 game series vs Kansas City on March 9, 11-12. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

This Week's Games

Friday, March 4, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Saturday, March 5, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

Sunday, March 6, 2022 - Utah at Rapid City. 4:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Last Week's Games

February 25, 2022 - Utah 4 Kansas City 2 - D'Astous 1 goal, 2 assists. Nick Henry 1 goal, 1 assist. Peyton Jones saved 31 of 33.

February 26, 2022 - Utah 4 Kansas City 5 - Luka Burzan 1 goal, 2 assists. Charle-E. D'Astous, Miles Gendron and Mason Mannek added goals. Nate Clurman was a +3.

February 27, 2022 - Utah 0 Kansas City 2 - KC's Matt Greenfield 39 save shutout. Utah outshot KC 39 to 28.

Next Homestand

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night. Singles Night.

Friday, March 11, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Beer Fest.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night Presented by Darren Bideaux RV.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 31-19-2-1

Home record: 16-9. Utah has outscored opponents 88 to 73 at home.

Road record: 15-10-2-1

Win percentage: .613. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 2.

Standings Points: 65.

Last 10: 5-5.

Goals per game: 3.40 (10th) Goals for: 180.

Goals against per game: 3.15 (10th) Goals Against: 167.

Shots per game: 32.51 (8th)

Shots against per game: 31.21 (12th)

Power Play: 30 for 168 - 17.9 % (Tied 20th)

Penalty Kill: 164 for 217- 75.6 % (Tied 23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 749. 14.13 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 18 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 7.

Record When Scoring First: 13-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 22 of 53 games this season. Utah is 18-11-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 11-3-2-1. 17 of the 52 games have been decided by 1. 14 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 8-6 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen/Charle-Edouard D'Astous (19).

Assists: Ben Tardif (28)

Points: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (42)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+27)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Taylor Crunk leads active Grizzlies with 85.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (16)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (6)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (10).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (177)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (12 for 64). 18.8 %. - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (6).

Wins: Peyton Jones (13).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 46 72 57 5 0 180 Utah Grizzlies 560 594 540 29 1726

Opposition 55 49 60 2 1 167 Opposition 540 558 541 14 1656

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 18 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 12-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is outscoring opponents 72 to 49 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 21-1 when leading after 2 periods. Grizz are 19-7-0-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 18-11-2 when the opposition scores first. Utah is 30-6-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. Utah has outscored opponents 88 to 73 at home. Their 65 standings points are 3rd in the league. The Grizz are 14-8-2-1 when they play with 0 days rest between games. Utah is 24-10-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 18-1 when allowing less than 3 goals. The Grizz are 11-3-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is 8-11-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 8 wins when trailing after 1 is the most in the league.

Grizzlies Player Trends

Brian Bowen: 22 of his 33 points have been at Maverik Center. 12 of his 19 goals have been at home. 10 of his 14 assists have been at home. Bowen has a point in 8 of his last 13 games. Bowen leads the team with 177 shots on goal. Brian has taken 5 or more shots in 18 different games. Bowen averages 3.61 shots per game.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 27 different games this season. D'Astous is a +6 in his last 7 games. He leads all league defenseman in goals (19) and game winning goals (6). He is 2nd among all league defenseman in points (42), shots (140) and is tied for the lead in plus/minus (+27).

Ben Tardif has a point in 7 of his last 10 games (4 goals, 7 assists). Tardif has 45 shots in his last 10 games. Tardif has 8 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 18 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif has scored a point in 22 of 35 games this season. Tardif leads the team with 13 multiple point games.

Luke Martin is a +15 in his last 17 games. Luke has taken 58 shots over his last 17 games. Martin has missed the last 6 games.

Luka Burzan has a goal in 4 of his last 6 games.

Miles Gendron has a goal in 3 of his last 4 games.

Zac Robbins has 4 goals in his last 7 games.

Nate Clurman has an assist in 8 of his last 11 games.

Shane Kuzmeski has an assist in 3 of his last 5 games.

Peyton Jones has won 5 of his last 7 starts. Peyton has a .931 save percentage and a 2.35 Goals Against Average in his last 8 games. Jones leads the club with 13 wins.

