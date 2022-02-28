Weekly Roundup: Gladiators Hit the Road for Four Games

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (30-17-3-1) took down the South Carolina Stingrays and the Norfolk Admirals in two games at home this past week. This week, Atlanta travels to Norfolk, Virginia and North Charleston, South Carolina to take on the Admirals and the Stingrays again.

The team also announced on Monday that goaltender Chris Nell has returned from his PTO with the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League.

A Look Ahead

The Gladiators visit Norfolk for the second time this season, kicking off a three-game series against the Admirals on Wednesday, Mar. 2 at 7:30 PM. Atlanta and Norfolk will play again on Friday, Mar. 4 and Saturday, Mar. 5 as well with both games starting at 7:30 PM.

After three contests against the Admirals, the Gladiators will visit North Charleston on Sunday afternoon to take on the Stingrays at 3:05 PM. Thursday Domination

The Gladiators cruised to a 6-2 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday night in Duluth. Eric Neiley led the way for Atlanta with two goals and an assist. Gabe Guertler, Kamerin Kielly, and Sanghoon Shin all added a goal and an assist each.

Friday Celebration

Atlanta honored Captain Derek Nesbitt on Friday night at Gas South Arena for playing 1000 professional games. Following the pregame festivities, the Gladiators scored three power-play goals, including two from Cody Sylvester. Both Sylvester and Sanghoon Shin extended their point streaks to nine games. Atlanta closed out the evening with a 4-1 win.

Transaction Report

Feb. 20 - Jon Horrell - Released as Emergency Backup

Feb. 27 - Chris Nell - Returned on Loan from Cleveland (AHL)

Feb. 28 - Michael Bullion - Released (SPC)

Feb. 28 - Greg Campbell - Activated from IR

Feb. 28 - Malcolm Hayes - Activated from IR

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

*IR - Injured Reserve

