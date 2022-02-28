Thunder Weekly, February 28

February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. (Feb. 28) - Wichita traveled out east for three games last week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, February 23

Wichita at Iowa, 7-3, L

Friday, February 25

Wichita at Toledo, 3-1 L

Saturday, February 26

Wichita at Indy, 4-3 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, March 1

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Scout Night, presented by The Boy Scouts of America - Quivira Council, Special puck drop by Lou Ferrigno. Buy Tickets HERE

Sunday, March 6

Wichita at Kansas City, 4:05 p.m.

**All games can -be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Field Pass Hockey Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for home games and 6:40 p.m. for road games. For Sunday home games, the show starts at 3:30 p.m. and 25 minutes before puck drop on the road. You can listen on the Field Pass Hockey app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-11-5-0

AWAY: 11-12-2-0

OVERALL: 23-23-7-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 53 points, .500 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 20

Assists: Jay Dickman, 31

Points: Jay Dickman, 48

+/-: Logan Fredericks, +5

PIM: Sean Allen, 118

EASTERN SWING - Wichita hit the road for an eastern swing this past week. The Thunder traveled to Iowa on Wednesday night to face the Heartlanders. Iowa blew open a tight game with five goals in the third period for a 7-3 win. Wichita lost on Friday in Toledo, 3-1, and then claimed a 4-3 win on Saturday in Indy.

400 - Stefan Fournier played in his 400th pro game on Saturday night and he was the star of the show. He scored two power play goals, including the game-winner in the third against the Fuel. Fournier has points in five of his last six games (3g, 4a). He needs one more goal to reach 100 for his career.

100 - Jay Dickman netted his 100th ECHL point on Saturday night. He finished a terrific month of February with points in every game of the month but three (6g, 11a). Dickman has two points in three of his last four games.

PISTOL PETE - Peter Crinella finished the month of February on a high note for the Thunder. He had 16 points (7g, 9a) in 11 games. Crinella has points in eight of his last nine contests.

HELPER - Cam Clarke added two more helpers last week. He is tied for third for defensemen with 29 assists and sixth in points with 35.

HEY ROOK - Michal Stinil continues to be a nice addition for the Thunder. He had a goal on Friday night and added two helpers on Saturday. The rookie from American International College has 23 points (11g, 12a) in 35 games this season.

SPECIAL - The Thunder power play as come alive over the last six games. Wichita is 9-for-23 on the power play (39.1%) over that stretch. The Thunder have scored two or more on the man advantage in three of those contests. Wichita equaled its season-high with three power play goals on Saturday night against Indy.

NAIL BITERS - The Thunder have played some tight games through the month of February. The Thunder are 14-5-7-0 in that scenario. Wichita is tied with Florida for the most one-goal games played in the league (26)

THUNDERBOLTS... Jay Dickman is tied for 13th in scoring with 48 points...Peter Crinella is tied for 14th with 20 goals...Sean Allen is sixth in penalty minutes (118)...Wichita is 12-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-4-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-3-1-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is 2-1-0-0 in four-goal games...

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.