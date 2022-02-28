Steelheads Weekly - February 28, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (29-21-3) open their longest road trip of the season heading into the final full month of the regular season.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, February 23 vs. Worcester Railers: L 4-2

Shots: Railers 29, Steelheads 34

PP: Railers 1-for-4, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Railers came out fast and strong to open the game, notching the game's first goal within the first two minutes to take the initial 1-0 lead. The Steelheads found their legs as the frame went on and into the next period, but the Railers earned two more to triple the advantage, 3-0. The comeback bid began with a breakaway goal from forward Colby McAuley (16:33 2nd) coming out of the penalty box to get on the board, 3-1. Steelheads forward Mason Mitchell (10:24 3rd) added another on the way back on a deflection for a one-goal game, however an added tally by the Railers created enough of a cushion for the 4-2 result.

Friday, February 25 vs. Worcester Railers: W 5-4 (OT)

Shots: Railers 27, Steelheads 49

PP: Railers 3-for-7, Steelheads 3-for-8

The Steelheads began a physical assault on the Railers and earned the game's first goal as a reward on a takeaway by defenseman Darren Brady (11:32 1st) that found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. The Railers answered late in the frame, but on the next shift forward Colton Kehler (16:52 1st) pounded home a drop shot in the right circle for the 2-1 lead into the next frame. A power play goal by the Railers knotted the game a second time before forward Matt Tugnutt (PP, 8:49 2nd; PP, 14:48 2nd) put back a rebound and was open off the left post back door to take a two-goal advantage, 4-2. The Railers answered with two more power play goals to force overtime, 4-4. A penalty in the extra period opened the chance for captain A.J. White (PP, 4:43 OT) for a one-time shot for the 5-4 win.

Saturday, February 26 vs. Worcester Railers: L 4-2

Shots: Railers 23, Steelheads 37

PP: Railers 0-for-5, Steelheads 1-for-6

The Steelheads came out of the gates in a strong way but allowed the opening tally off a turnover in the first period, falling behind 1-0 heading into the second period. The Railers added their second tally early in the next frame before the Steelheads pushed back. Forward Chase Zieky (12:50 2nd) was opened up off the left post on a crossing pass to cut the lead in half, and forward A.J. White (PP, 17:45 2nd) was fed net front while on a 5-on-3 power play for a one-time shot to tie the game, 2-2. However, the Railers finished their hat-trick early in the third period and added an empty net tally for the 4-2 result.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, March 4 @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 5 @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads head to Texas to close out their season series with the Allen Americans from Allen Event Center. The Steelheads officially dropped their season series with the Americans with two games left, holding a 2-4-0-0 record and dropping four-straight games including all three in Allen during their last meeting over New Year's weekend. The Americans also have points in five of six games though the Steelheads did take two of three at home during this season. However, the Americans have won nine of their last 15 meetings head-to-head since the 2019-20 season. The Steelheads are 20-14-5 overall against the Americans while going 8-8-2 at Allen Event Center.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads are 4-for-14 (28.6%) in their last two games on the power play.

- Colby McAuley is on a six-game point streak (2-6-8) and has points in 13 of 15 games since November 17 (7-10-17).

- A.J. White sits second in the ECHL in power play goals (10).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 19 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 28 -A.J. White

POINTS: 47 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 10 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride/Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 4 - Colton Kehler

PIMS: 44 - Colton Kehler/Colby McAuley

PLUS/MINUS: +11 - Casey Johnson/Will Merchant

SHOTS: 175 - Luc Brown

WINS 13 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 2.42 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .917 - Colton Point

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 31-19-2-1 .613

2. STEELHEADS 29-21-2-1 .575

3. Rapid City 27-20-4-3 .565

4. Tulsa 25-23-1-2 .520

5. Kansas City 25-25-2-1 .500

6. Wichita 23-23-7-0 .500

7. Allen 21-22-6-1 .490

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads open a six-game road trip on Friday, Mar. 4 at 6:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans and return to Idaho Central Arena on Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

