Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19

INDY FUEL WEEK 19 RESULTS: 1-2-0-0, 21-25-2-3 Overall (7th Central)

Thursday, February 24 - Fuel 2 vs Kalamazoo 1:

In the first of three games on the weekend, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings for their annual school day game. With Joe Widmar and Darien Craighead scoring a goal in each of the first two periods, the Fuel eventually went on to win 2-1 on Wednesday morning.

Friday, February 25 - Fuel 2 vs Reading 6:

Playing their second game in as many days, the Fuel hosted the Reading Royals for the first and only time this season. Giving up three goals in the first period, Indy would only see two goals scored by Bryan Lemos and Spencer Watson en route to a 6-2 loss on Friday night.

Saturday, February 25 - Fuel 3 vs Wichita 4:

Closing out their three-game homestand, the Fuel hosted the Wichita Thunder for the only time this season on Saturday night. After a scoreless first period, both teams combined for seven goals when Wichita took the 4-3 win on Saturday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 20 SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 4 - Fuel at Trois-Rivières (7:00 p.m. ET, Colisée Vidéotron)

Saturday, March 5 - Fuel at Trois-Rivières (3:00 p.m. ET, Colisée Vidéotron)

YOU ALL GET GOALS

Entering Week 20 of the ECHL season the Fuel have seen eight different players tally goals in their last five games. Leading the team in goals, Spencer Watson scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season on Friday and Saturday and continues to lead the Fuel in scoring chances per game (1.04). Behind him in the goals column, Seamus Malone and Darien Craighead are both averaging more than a scoring chance per game heading into Friday's game.

OIL DROPS:

Jan Mandat has two goals and three assists in his last five games

Bryan Lemos is on a three-game point streak (1g, 2a)

Spencer Watson has goals in back to back games for the first time since January 2

Watson is third in the ECHL in shots (192)

After missing two games, Seamus Malone tallied his fourth goal in six games

CJ Eick picked up his first point since January 16

Mitch Gillam stopped 34 shots on Saturday, the fourth most this season for the goaltender

TEAM NOTES

The Fuel will travel to Canada on Friday for the first time since March 25, 2018 when they faced Brampton

This weekend's games will be Indy's second meeting with a North Division team this season

Indy is 9th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.06)

The Fuel are 17-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 16th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.06)

They are 18th in the league in goals-against (3.35)

Indy is 16th in the ECHL in power-play percentage (18.7%)

The Fuel are 22nd in the league in penalty kills (76.8%)

