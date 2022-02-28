Reading's Millman Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Reading Royals' defenseman Mason Millman is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.
Millman posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 11 games in February, including a +3 on Feb. 23 at Wheeling and on Feb. 26 at Toledo.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Philadelphia, Millman ranks third on the Royals with a +14 rating while posting 15 points (4g-11a) in 15 games. He has added one assist in 12 games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Millman tallied 69 points (16g-53a) in 130 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Mason Millman with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Royals' home game.
Runners-Up: Patrick Grasso, Adirondack and Matthew Cairns, Cincinnati (+11).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Kris Myllari (+8); Atlanta - Xavier Bernard (+10); Florida - Blake Winiecki (+8); Fort Wayne - Will Graber (+8); Greenville - Johnny Coughlin and Brett Kemp (+7); Idaho - Mitch Versteeg (+5); Indy - Christopher Cameron and Bryan Lemos (+2); Iowa - Fedor Gordeev (+7); Jacksonville - Sean Giles (+5); Kalamazoo - Raymond Brice and Eric Kattelus (+2); Kansas City - Darik Angeli (+7); Maine - Conner Bleackley, Nate Kallen, Andrew Peski and Brendan Soucie (+2); Newfoundland - Jeremy McKenna (+7); Norfolk - Anthony Collins and Christian Hausinger (+3); Orlando - Tye Felhaber (+4); Rapid City - Callum Fryer and Jake Wahlin (+5); South Carolina - Derek Gentile and Nick Isaacson (+2); Toledo - Ryan Lowney (+5); Trois-Rivières - Charles-David Beaudoin, Mathieu Gagnon and Cedric Montminy (+7); Tulsa - Alex Gilmour and Jackson Leef (+1); Utah - Charle-Edouard D'Astous (+5); Wheeling - Patrick Watling (+10); Wichita - Cam Clarke and Logan Fredericks (+6) and Worcester - Jacob Hayhurst (+8).
Images from this story
|
Reading Royals defenseman Mason Millman
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 28, 2022
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Mason Millman Named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Reading Royals
- Reading's Millman Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Return Home this Wednesday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Weekly, February 28 - Wichita Thunder
- Weekly Roundup: Gladiators Hit the Road for Four Games - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Playoff Primer - February 28, 2022 - Worcester Railers HC
- Josef Korenar Reassigned to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Stingrays Weekly Report: February 28, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Weekly - February 28, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Open Long Homestand with Three against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 19 - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 19 - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.