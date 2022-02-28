Reading's Millman Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Reading Royals defenseman Mason Millman

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals defenseman Mason Millman(Reading Royals)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Reading Royals' defenseman Mason Millman is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +14 during the month.

Millman posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 11 games in February, including a +3 on Feb. 23 at Wheeling and on Feb. 26 at Toledo.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Philadelphia, Millman ranks third on the Royals with a +14 rating while posting 15 points (4g-11a) in 15 games. He has added one assist in 12 games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Millman tallied 69 points (16g-53a) in 130 games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Mason Millman with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Royals' home game.

Runners-Up: Patrick Grasso, Adirondack and Matthew Cairns, Cincinnati (+11).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Kris Myllari (+8); Atlanta - Xavier Bernard (+10); Florida - Blake Winiecki (+8); Fort Wayne - Will Graber (+8); Greenville - Johnny Coughlin and Brett Kemp (+7); Idaho - Mitch Versteeg (+5); Indy - Christopher Cameron and Bryan Lemos (+2); Iowa - Fedor Gordeev (+7); Jacksonville - Sean Giles (+5); Kalamazoo - Raymond Brice and Eric Kattelus (+2); Kansas City - Darik Angeli (+7); Maine - Conner Bleackley, Nate Kallen, Andrew Peski and Brendan Soucie (+2); Newfoundland - Jeremy McKenna (+7); Norfolk - Anthony Collins and Christian Hausinger (+3); Orlando - Tye Felhaber (+4); Rapid City - Callum Fryer and Jake Wahlin (+5); South Carolina - Derek Gentile and Nick Isaacson (+2); Toledo - Ryan Lowney (+5); Trois-Rivières - Charles-David Beaudoin, Mathieu Gagnon and Cedric Montminy (+7); Tulsa - Alex Gilmour and Jackson Leef (+1); Utah - Charle-Edouard D'Astous (+5); Wheeling - Patrick Watling (+10); Wichita - Cam Clarke and Logan Fredericks (+6) and Worcester - Jacob Hayhurst (+8).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.