Rush Announce Details for Annual Tip-A-Player Event

February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, are excited to announce that the team's annual Tip-A-Player event, in conjunction with Buffalo Wild Wings and Special Olympics Rapid City Flame, will take place at Buffalo Wild Wings in Rapid City on Monday, March 14 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

"We are thrilled to bring back Tip-A-Player once again this year," said Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin. "This is an event we look forward to every season, and something that our players love to be a part of. It's a great opportunity for them to bond with these extraordinary Special Olympic athletes and to raise money for a good cause."

Your favorite Rush players will be partnered with both a Special Olympian and a Buffalo Wild Wings server. Each trio will wait on tables for the evening, serving customers during the dinner rush, and all tips that they receive will be donated to Special Olympics Rapid City Flame.

"The Tip-A-Player fundraiser is especially meaningful for our athletes because it connects them with the Rapid City Rush players, who are outstanding athletes in our community," said Jack Lynass, President and CEO of Black Hills Community Bank. Lynass serves as the Chair of Rapid City Special Olympics Flame and on the board for South Dakota Special Olympics.

Tip-A-Player returns for the 11th time following an absence in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been running since 2011 and has raised over $40,000 for Rapid City Flame since its inception.

"The Tip-A-Player event is a night we look forward to each and every year," said Matt Benne, owner of Buffalo Wild Wings in Rapid City. "Being able to watch the Special Olympics athletes have fun with our team members, The Rush, and the guests that come in to support them, is a truly rewarding experience. I would like to thank each and every person that comes in to support this wonderful event which brings happiness to so many Special Olympics athletes."

"On behalf of the all-volunteer Flame organization, we sincerely appreciate the support we have received from the Rush now and in years past," said Lynass. "These contributions help to provide events for our athletes year-round, whether it's alpine skiing to our newest sport, bocce ball."

The entire Rush roster will participate, with half of the team working from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the other half from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to Rush social media channels prior to the event for announcements and further details on which shift each player will take. For more information about Tip-A-Player, contact the Rush office at (605) 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.