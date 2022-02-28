ECHL Transactions - February 28
February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 28, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Kolten Olynek, F
Atlanta:
Michael Bullion, G
Jacksonville:
Bauer Neudecker, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Atlanta:
Add Greg Campbell, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence
Delete Michael Kim, D recalled by Springfield
Norfolk:
Add Nick Schaus, D activated from reserve
Delete Carter Robertson, D loaned to Charlotte
Orlando:
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Josef Korenar, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Manitoba
Add Alexis Girard, D activated from reserve
Delete Julien Nantel, F placed on reserve
Delete Tristan Berube, G placed on reserve
Delete Carl Neill, D recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G returned from loan to Laval
Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
