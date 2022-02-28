ECHL Transactions - February 28

February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 28, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Kolten Olynek, F

Atlanta:

Michael Bullion, G

Jacksonville:

Bauer Neudecker, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Atlanta:

Add Greg Campbell, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence

Delete Michael Kim, D recalled by Springfield

Norfolk:

Add Nick Schaus, D activated from reserve

Delete Carter Robertson, D loaned to Charlotte

Orlando:

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Josef Korenar, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Manitoba

Add Alexis Girard, D activated from reserve

Delete Julien Nantel, F placed on reserve

Delete Tristan Berube, G placed on reserve

Delete Carl Neill, D recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G returned from loan to Laval

Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

