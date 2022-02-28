Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

Greenville Swamp Rabbits take on the Orlando Solar Bears

While there is still a lot of time left in this season, it's never to early to reserve your seat for all of the the heart-pounding action and family fun of Swamp Rabbits Hockey during the 2022-23 season!

A LOOK BACK:

STARTING THE ROAD TRIP OFF RIGHT

RABBITS 5

ORLANDO 0

Evan Fitzpatrick denied all 32 Solar Bears shots in Sunday afternoon's game at the Amway Center in Orlando, as the Rabbits offense powered Greenville to 5-0 thrashing of the team in front of them in the standings.

Brett Kemp's first period goal and Johnny Coughlin's 3 assists led the offense to unload on the Orlando net en route to closing the gap between the Rabbits and the Solar Bears for the final playoff spot.

HOSTED BY HALL OF FAME SPORTS BAR

MARCH 7TH | 6:00PM

531 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609

Join the Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley and Head Coach Andrew Lord as they talk all things Swamp Rabbits! Hear about the ins and outs of the Rabbits' season, plus hear exclusively from Swamp Rabbits players on their experience and reactions to this season!

COMMUNITY BITS

The Swamp Rabbits were out and about at Draexlmaier, touring the facilities and meeting with the great workers!

Did you catch the Swamp Rabbits at Swamp Rabbit Cafe for Hockey Day at the Cafe on Friday? Rabbits players stopped by to play games and sign autographs withh fans!

ECHL Stories from February 28, 2022

