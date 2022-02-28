ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

South Carolina's Blachman suspended

South Carolina's Nico Blachman has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #689, Florida at South Carolina, on Feb. 27.

Blachman is suspended one game under Rule #23.7 for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Blachman will miss South Carolina game vs. Orlando on March 4.

Trois-Rivières fines, suspensions

The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #344, Newfoundland at Trois-Rivières, on Feb. 27.

Trois-Rivières' Mathieu Gagnon has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infranction and his game misconduct for aggressor at 4:36 of the third period.

Gagnon will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Adirondack (March 2) and vs. Indy (March 4 and March 5).

Trois-Rivières' Jonathan Joannette has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty for fighting and game misconduct for aggressor at 4:45 of the third period.

Joannette will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Adirondack (March 2) and vs. Indy (March 4).

Trois-Rivières' Kevin Auger has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 18:33 of the second period.

Auger will miss Trois-Rivières' game vs. Adirondack on March 1.

Trois-Rivières' Nicolas Lariviere has been suspended an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for roughing at 4:45 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

