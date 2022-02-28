K-Wings Weekly - Week 19

February 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, head home to play four straight at Wings Event Center over the next two weeks.

This week, Kalamazoo is set to host the Tulsa Oilers for games on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5.

The end of February wasn't kind to the K-Wings, as they lost all three matchups on the road last week. On Wednesday, the K-Wings played in Indy (L, 2-1). Then Kalamazoo traveled to Wheeling for games against the Nailers on Friday (L, 4-3) and Saturday (L, 8-2).

The highlight last week was when Kalamazoo forward Justin Taylor became just the 5th player in ECHL history to play in 700 career games on Friday night.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

On Friday, March 4, the K-Wings will throw it back to the 90s for Nickelodeon Night, as they pay tribute to one of the 'Top 50 Greatest Cartoon Characters of All Time,' Ren & Stimpy. A specialty jersey auction is scheduled for immediately following the game. Plus, it's $2 Friday! So, make sure to come enjoy those $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then on Saturday, March 5, it's time to channel 'the force,' and join the Kalamazoo Wings as they fight the Dark Side (Tulsa Oilers) on Star Wars Night at Wings Event Center. Dress up in your favorite Star Wars gear, and get your picture taken with members of the 501st Legion - Great Lakes Garrison.

RESULTS

Thursday, Feb. 24 - Kalamazoo 1, Indy 2 (Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN)|Box Score

>> The drama started with 4:59 remaining in the third, as the K-Wings went to the power play following an Indy tripping minor. That's when Denis Smirnov (2) gave Kalamazoo the spark it needed to make it a game. Just 24 seconds into the man advantage, Smirnov parked himself on the left post and flipped home a top of the circle feed from Kyle Blaney (14). It took just 46 seconds for the Fuel to find the penalty box again following the Kalamazoo goal, but the K-Wings couldn't score and pulled Trevor Gorsuch for the extra attacker with 1:26 remaining. Kalamazoo created multiple scoring opportunities with the extra skater but couldn't net the equalizer.

Friday, Feb 25- Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 4 (WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, WV) |Box Score

>> Justin Taylor (16) scored the game's opening goal and became only the 5th player in ECHL history to skate in 700 ECHL games. Despite a tough second and third period, the K-Wings made it interesting for the second consecutive game at the end. Tanner Sorenson (15) scored a power play goal with 59 seconds remaining to draw Kalamazoo to within one, but the K-Wings were not able to tie the game at the end. Taylor's goal in the first was a topshelf snipe shot that rattled the hinged water bottle behind Wheeling goaltender Brody Claeys. After the Wheeling response at the 13:07 mark to tie the game, the K-Wings cashed in their first power play goal of the night. The Lambdin (20) power play tally was delivered by Justin Taylor (23) and Justin Murray (13). With the goal, Lambdin moved into a tie for No.2 in ECHL 'Rookie Goals Scored.' And despite a miscue on Wheelings first goal, Trevor Gorsuch's 36 saves was a key reason the K-Wings had a shot to tie it at the end.

Saturday, Feb 26 - Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 8 (WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, WV) |Box Score

>> The Nailers took it to the K-Wings from the start, scoring twice in a span of 27 seconds just minutes into the hockey game. Wheeling added another goal in the first, four in the second and one in the third to round out its scoring on the evening. Erik Bradford (13) got the K-Wings on the board and notched his 300th ECHL career point with his goal at the 6:44 mark of the second period. On the play, Andrew DeBrincat (19) found Logan Lambdin (11) cruising up the right circle who then connected with Bradford on the left wing. Bradford (14) also scored the K-Wings second goal with 6:20 remaining in the game, banging home a loose puck in the crease after the initial Lambdin (12) backhand shot on the doorstep. Max Humitz (8) was awarded the second assist on the goal. Trevor Gorsuch stopped 10 of the 14 shots he faced before he was relieved by Jason Pawloski at the 6:09 mark of the second period. Pawloski turned away 17 of 21 the rest of the way out.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, March 4 - Tulsa AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, March 5 - Tulsa AT Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

2/25 - Forward Max Humitz activated from injured reserve

2/25 - Tyler Kobryn placed on reserve

FAST FACTS

- Forward Justin Taylor played in his 700th ECHL game against Wheeling on Friday

- Forward Erik Bradford scored his 300th ECHL point against Wheeling on Saturday

- Forward Logan Lambdin (20) finished No. 3 in ECHL 'Rookie Goals Scored' last week

TEAM TRENDS

- 14-5 when scoring first this season

- 12-1 when leading after two periods

- 8-3 in games tied after two periods

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 40 - Tanner Sorenson

GOAL: 20 - Logan Lambdin

ASSISTS: 25 - Tanner Sorenson

PLUS/MINUS: +14 - Andrew DeBrincat

PIMS: 62 - Justin Murray

PP GOALS: 7 - Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 4 - Erik Bradford

GW GOALS: 3 - Justin Taylor, Erik Bradford, and Zach Jordan*

SHOTS: 140 - Tanner Sorenson

WINS: 12- Trevor Gorsuch

GAA: 3.05 - Jet Greaves**

SAVE %: .907 - Jet Greaves**

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

*** Currently with Iowa (AHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 3/9 (33.3%)

This Season - 30/164 (18.3%) - 18th in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/10 (70%)

This Season - 105/146 (71.9%) - 26th in the ECHL

