Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 8: December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 14-5-3-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins / 5 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 4 vs. Iowa (3-2 Loss/OT)

December 6 vs. Bloomington (8-1 Win)

December 7 vs. Bloomington (4-3 Win/SO

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 11 at Iowa (10:35 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

December 13 at Iowa (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

December 14 at Bloomington (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend Warriors: The Toledo Walleye took five of six possible points, bouncing back from a grueling overtime loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday (3-2) before trouncing the Bloomington Bison on Friday (8-1) and then sneaking out a shootout victory over the Bison on Saturday (4-3).

Savory Sam: Forward Sam Craggs unleashed a hat storm at the Huntington Center on Friday night after achieving his second professional hat trick. Craggs tied the team-high for the season with five points and became the second Fish to achieve a hat trick this season.

Slingin' Spezia: Forward Tyler Spezia has scored three goals over his last two games, allowing him to swipe the team-lead in goals from Brandon Hawkins at 12. Spezia is now just one score off tying his career-high of 13 goals with Grand Rapids during the 2021-22 season.

Running on All Cylinders: The Toledo Walleye kicked their offense in gear on Friday with a massive 8-1 win over the Bloomington Bison that included a hat trick and five points from Sam Craggs and a four-point (1G, 3A) performance from Brandon Kruse. The Walleye rank 8th in the ECHL in goals per game with 3.55.

Suffocating Opponents: The Toledo Walleye defense has held strong on many occasions this season. The Walleye have held opponents under 30 shots in 17/22 games played, including a 14-game streak that was snapped on Saturday. Toledo ranks 7th in the ECHL in both shots allowed and goals allowed per game, allowing an average of 26.55 shots and 2.59 goals per game.

Filling the Bank Tank: The Toledo Walleye continue to extend their franchise record sellout streak night-in and night-out. The sellout streak continues at 46 consecutive games as it will exceed a full calendar year since the last non-sellout in the Glass City. The last non-sellout in the Huntington Center was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Road Trippin': The Toledo Walleye flip their schedule and head on the road to continue meeting with the Iowa Heartlanders and the Bloomington Bison. After meeting once last week, the Walleye and Heartlanders meet twice in Iowa on Wednesday and Friday followed by a stop in Bloomington to duel the Bison on Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Sam Craggs (3G, 2A, 2nd Pro Hat Trick)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (2-1-0, 2.23 GAA, .916 SVP)

