Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 8

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-1-0 for the eighth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday before hosting the Mainer Mariners on Friday and Saturday, and the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday. Worcester lost 7-4 on Wednesday, won 2-1 in overtime on Friday, and lost 4-3 on Saturday before dropping Sunday's game 4-3 in overtime.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 4 at Adirondack Thunder | 7-4 L

Worcester got the scoring started early, making it a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes of the game. The goals came from Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) and Jordan Kaplan (1-1-2) for Worcester. Adirondack got one back from Alex Young (2-0-2) late in the first making it a 2-1 game heading into the second. The Railers made their lead 3-1 just 53 seconds into the second period following Matthew Kopperud's (1-0-1) power play goal. Adirondack would go on to score the next four unanswered goals in the second period. Two of the four Thunder goals came from Chase Brand (2-0-2), with the other two goals coming from Andre Ghantous (1-1-2), and Alex Young making it a 5-3 game headed into the third period. Ryan Smith (1-1-2) extended the Adirondack lead to 6-3 with two minutes to go in the third with his empty net score. The Railers then made it a two-goal game with a score from Kolby Johnson (1-0-1) with a minute remaining in the game. The high scoring night was capped off with Adirondack's seventh of the night from Zach Bannister (1-0-1) leaving the game with a 7-4 final score.

Friday, December 6 vs. Maine Mariners | 2-1 OTW

It took over 38 minutes of play for either team to notch the first score tonight. Maine picked up the first goal 18:21 into the second off the stick of Christian Sarlo (1-0-1) giving Maine the 1-0 lead heading into the third period. The Railers tied it up with Griffin Loughran's (1-0-1) goal 8:49 into the third period. Neither team was able to grab the lead before the third period ended resulting in overtime. Griffin Luce (1-0-1) scored 3:07 into overtime to give the Railers the 2-1 win.

Saturday, December 7 vs. Maine Mariners | 4-3 L

Worcester fell behind early, 2-0 and the Mariners eventually stretched that lead to 4-1. Then the Railers came alive late in the third period, scoring goals at 11:07 and 18:29, but couldn't overcome the early deficit. Griffin Loughran, Anthony Repaci and Anthony Callin had the Worcester goals. Owen Pederson, Justin Bean, Jimmy Lambert and Matthew Philip scored for the Mariners, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Sunday, December 8 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 4-3 OTL

The Railers got goals from Anthony Callin, Riley Piercey and Lincoln Hatten. John Muse made 26 saves. For his career, Worcester is 15-1-1 - 31 of a possible 34 points - when it scores at least three goals. German Yavash, Carson Golder, Justin Young and Brandon Osmundson scored for Norfolk. Osmundson got the overtime winner at 3:22. It was the Railers first OT defeat of the season after five victories.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 11 vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Friday, December 13 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, December 14 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 6:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci is tied for third in the ECHL in points (25) and is second in the league in goals scored (16)

Repaci is second in the ECHL in shots with 100.

Matthew Kopperud is tied for 11th among rookies with 16 points.

Griffin Luce's goal Friday night against Maine was just the third OT goal ever by a Worcester defenseman.

Connor Welsh is in fifth in the ECHL among defensemen in points (18) and is just one shy of being tied for first.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 9-12-1-1 on the season.

Worcester is 22/25 on the penalty kill in their last seven games.

The Railers are averaging the 12th most penalty minutes in the ECHL this season.

The Railers are tied for the most overtime victories in the ECHL this season with five.

The Railers have the fifth best road power play in the ECHL (13/46, .283).

