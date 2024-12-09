Worcester Railers HC Claim Forward William Provost

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward William Provost has been claimed off of waivers.

Provost, 22, joins the Railers after playing in ten games for the Trois-Rivieres Lions this season. Provost has made stops elsewhere in the ECHL, playing for the Wheeling Nailers, Maine Mariners, Allen Americans, and Fort Wayne Komets during the 2023-24 season. Over his 69 game ECHL career, the Senneterre, QC native has 31 points (11G, 20A) to go with 36 penalty minutes.

Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6'0", 194lb forward played for the Val-d'Or Foreurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for five seasons. In 235 games across the QMJHL, Provost had 133 points (55G, 78A) along with 116 penalty minutes. In his final year with the Val-d'Or Foreurs, he led the team in goals (34), assists (34) and points (68) over 66 games played.

