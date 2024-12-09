Heartlanders Ride Winning Streak into Home Games against Walleye

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







The Iowa Heartlanders are back at home this week, facing off against the Toledo Walleye twice. Wednesday is The Best Field Trip Ever, with a special 10:35 a.m. puck drop and $15 tickets anywhere in the seating bowl, pres. by Mid-American Energy Company. Friday is our Teddy Bear Toss and Wild Affiliation Night, pres. By Atlantic Bottling.

The Heartlanders are on a season-long five-game winning streak, which started with a win on Crispy Bacon Night on Nov. 30.

Yuki Miura became Iowa's all-time leading points scorer last week, surpassing Zach White with his 92nd career point on an assist to Will Calverley Friday at Indy. Miura followed that up with an assist on Iowa's overtime-winning goal from Andrew McLean on Saturday at Indy.

Iowa won all three of their games last week, bringing their season record to 12-5-3-0, good for 27 points and second in the Central Division.

This week's games:

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:35 a.m. vs Toledo Walleye (The Best Field Trip Ever)

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs Toledo Walleye (Teddy Bear Toss + Wild Affiliation Night)

Need to Know:

The Heartlanders are 4-0-0-0 in morning games all time, including two victories this season. On Nov. 12, Iowa beat Kansas City, 5-3, and on Dec. 4, Iowa won against the Walleye, 3-2, in overtime.

The Best Field Trip Ever, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company, is a day of interactive learning and fun for students in local school districts in eastern Iowa! Enjoy educational activities, demonstrations and a memorable experience that combines excitement with valuable knowledge.

Friday is our Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Atlantic Bottling Company. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice! After the Heartlanders score their first goal, toss those teddies and they'll be donated to families in need this holiday season. We will also celebrate being an important part of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild Hockey Family.

Last week's games:

Wednesday, Dec. 4 @ Toledo Walleye: The Heartlanders beat the Walleye, 3-2, in an early morning matchup.

Friday, Dec. 6 @ Indy Fuel: Iowa took a 4-3 victory over the Fuel.

Saturday, Dec. 7 @ Indy Fuel: The Heartlanders beat the Fuel in overtime, 2-1.

Hat Trick Package Now Available

Get Tickets To 3 Unforgettable Nights + A Heartlanders Hat, starting at $45.

Wild, Wild Midwest Night (Country Night): Saturday, January 18 at 6:00 pm vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Stick It To Cancer Night: Saturday, February 15 at 6:00 pm vs. Toledo Walleye

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 pm vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

Iowa Heartlanders | 802 Quarry Rd | Coralville, IA 52241 US

Unsubscribe | Profile | Notice

Email from Iowa Heartlanders @media only screen and (max-width:480px)

Heartlanders home Wednesday morning and Friday night

Weekly Release: Heartlanders ride winning streak into home games against Walleye

Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games

The Iowa Heartlanders are back at home this week, facing off against the Toledo Walleye twice. Wednesday is The Best Field Trip Ever, with a special 10:35 a.m. puck drop and $15 tickets anywhere in the seating bowl, pres. by Mid-American Energy Company. Friday is our Teddy Bear Toss and Wild Affiliation Night, pres. By Atlantic Bottling.

The Heartlanders are on a season-long five-game winning streak, which started with a win on Crispy Bacon Night on Nov. 30.

Yuki Miura became Iowa's all-time leading points scorer last week, surpassing Zach White with his 92nd career point on an assist to Will Calverley Friday at Indy. Miura followed that up with an assist on Iowa's overtime-winning goal from Andrew McLean on Saturday at Indy.

Iowa won all three of their games last week, bringing their season record to 12-5-3-0, good for 27 points and second in the Central Division.

This week's games:

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:35 a.m. vs Toledo Walleye (The Best Field Trip Ever)

Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs Toledo Walleye (Teddy Bear Toss + Wild Affiliation Night)

Need to Know:

The Heartlanders are 4-0-0-0 in morning games all time, including two victories this season. On Nov. 12, Iowa beat Kansas City, 5-3, and on Dec. 4, Iowa won against the Walleye, 3-2, in overtime.

The Best Field Trip Ever, presented by MidAmerican Energy Company, is a day of interactive learning and fun for students in local school districts in eastern Iowa! Enjoy educational activities, demonstrations and a memorable experience that combines excitement with valuable knowledge.

Friday is our Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Atlantic Bottling Company. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice! After the Heartlanders score their first goal, toss those teddies and they'll be donated to families in need this holiday season. We will also celebrate being an important part of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild Hockey Family.

Last week's games:

Wednesday, Dec. 4 @ Toledo Walleye: The Heartlanders beat the Walleye, 3-2, in an early morning matchup.

Friday, Dec. 6 @ Indy Fuel: Iowa took a 4-3 victory over the Fuel.

Saturday, Dec. 7 @ Indy Fuel: The Heartlanders beat the Fuel in overtime, 2-1.

Hat Trick Package Now Available

Get Tickets To 3 Unforgettable Nights + A Heartlanders Hat, starting at $45.

Wild, Wild Midwest Night (Country Night): Saturday, January 18 at 6:00 pm vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Stick It To Cancer Night: Saturday, February 15 at 6:00 pm vs. Toledo Walleye

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 pm vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.