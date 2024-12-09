Lions' Émond Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Zachary Émond of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 2-9. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Émond went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .969 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old stopped all 35 shots in a 2-0 win against Idaho on Friday and made 28 saves in a 4-2 victory at Maine on Sunday.

A native of St-Cyprien, Quebec, Émond is 4-1-0 in five appearances this season with one shutout, a 1.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.

Émond has seen action in 39 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières, Wichita and Orlando going 22-13-2 with four shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also saw action in 12 AHL games with San Jose during the 2021-22 season.

Prior to turning pro, Émond appeared in 129 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Rouyn-Noranda and Saint John where he went 70-42-9 with nine shutouts, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

