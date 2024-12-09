Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 8

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), open up a season long six-game homestand Wednesday with the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss game taking place on Saturday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 11 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Tulsa | 7:10 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Idaho (3) at Trois-Rivières (2)

The Steelheads were able to erase a 2-0 deficit after the first period as Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2) scored 84 seconds into overtime for his fifth career overtime goal as a Steelhead. Connor (1-1-2) MacEachern tied pulled Idaho within one six minutes into the second period scoring for his fourth straight game while Hank Crone (1-2-3) snapped a six-game goal-less skid 6:26 later tying the score. Idaho outshot Trois-Rivières 40-19as Ben Kraws made 17 saves for the victory.

Friday, Dec. 6

Idaho (0) at Trois-Rivières (2)

Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan broke a scoreless game at 9:26 of the third period before Alex Beaucage scored on an empty-net with 80 seconds to play in the contest giving the Steelheads their second shutout loss of the season. Bryan Thomson made 36 saves on 38 shots while Zachary Émond pitched a 35 save shutout, his second career shutout vs. Idaho.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Idaho (3) at Trois-Rivières (6)

Idaho fell behind 3-0 after the first period surrendering three goals on six shots in the opening 5:24 of the game. The Steelheads tied the game with three goals in the first half of the second period as Justin Ertel (1-1-2) snapped a nine-game goal-less skid 2:30 into the frame and then 4:20 later A.J. White (1-1-2) scored his first power-play goal of the season. Connor MacEachern tied the game with his first man advantage goal as a Steelhead with 11 minutes left in the stanza tying the game. However, the Lions notched a power-play marker 90 seconds later taking a 4-3 lead through 40 minutes of play. Trois-Rivières doubled their lead with another power-play score with 6:46 left in regulation and then made it a 6-3 final score with an empty-netter at 17:31.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (14-6-1-1, 30pts, 0.682)

2. Tahoe Knight Monsters (12-6-1-1, 26pts, 0.650)

3. Tulsa Oilers (12-7-1-0, 25pts, 0.625)

4. Idaho Steelheads (11-9-1-0, 23pts, 0.548)

5. Wichita Thunder (11-10-1-0, 23pts, 0.523)

6. Allen Americans (7-8-4-0, 18pts, 0.474)

7. Rapid City Rush (5-12-2-2, 14pts, 0.333)

8. Utah Grizzlies (5-13-2-0, 12pts, 0.300)

OH CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN - A.J. White is slated to play in his 437th game as a Steelhead on Wednesday to become the franchise's all-time games played leader The sixth-year captain began his Idaho career during the 2018-19 season and ranks third all-time in points (329) and goals (116), second in assists (213) in team history including the ECHL/WCHL era His 16 assists this season are tied for third amongst league skaters while he has scored three goals in 20 games.

RECORD SETTING REGISTER - Matt Register is two assists shy from 400 career ECHL assists looking to become just the fourth player in league history to hit that mark His 18 assists are tied for first amongst league skaters while his 19 points are tied for first amongst ECHL defensemen.

MACEACHERN CONTINUES TO LIGHT THE LAMP - Rookie forward Connor MacEachern leads all first year ECHL skaters with 22 points and is tied for first with 12 goals He has a goal in five of his last six games (seven goals).

TOP SCORERS - Hank Crone is tied for second amongst ECHL skaters with 25 points while his 16 assists are tied for third and his nine goals are tied for sixth Ty Pelton-Byce is tied for third amongst league skaters with 24 points while his 11 goals are tied for fourth while his 13 assists are tied for sixth His five goals on the power-play are tied for the league lead.

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS EVERYBODY - Idaho ranks fifth in the league averaging 33.14 shots for per game They have produced 40 or more shots in four of their last five games and are averaging 37.30 shots for per game over their last 11 games dating back since Nov. 13.

SECOND PERIOD SURGING - The Steelhead are outscoring their opponents 12-1 in the second period over their last five games and 14-3 over their last six games Their 31 goals in the middle stanza are third most by any ECHL team.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Connor MacEachern (12)

Assists: Matt Register (18)

Points: Hank Crone (25)

Plus/Minus: Hank Crone (+12)

PIMs: Connor Punnett (46)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (5)

GWGs: Connor MacEachern, Lynden McCallum (2)

Shots: Connor MacEachern (69)

Wins: Ben Kraws (6)

GAA: Tomas Sholl (1.67)

SV%: Tomas Sholl (.947)

