Swamp Rabbits Deal Zach White to Fort Wayne

December 9, 2024

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Zach White has been dealt to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations.

White played six games with the Swamp Rabbits this season after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Worcester Railers. The 5'7", 165-pound forward is his sixth professional season and fourth in the ECHL. Hailing from Milford, Connecticut, White, 28, has 184 career games in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League", earning 50 goals, 63 assists, and 113 points with the Swamp Rabbits, Railers, and Iowa Heartlanders. He's also suited up with the SPHL's Vermillion County Bobcats and Fayetteville Marksmen, the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, and Cholet in the second division in France. Prior to turning professional, White played four years collegiately in NCAA-III with Curry College, averaging almost a point-per-game lifetime with 87 points (49g-38ast) in 93 contests. As a senior in the 2018-19 season, he captained the Colonels and garnered Commonwealth Coast Conference Second Team honors, smashing career-highs in every category with 23 goals, 16 assists, and 39 points in 26 games.

The Swamp Rabbits stay on the road and will battle the Jacksonville Icemen in a one-off showdown on Wednesday, December 11th. Puck drop at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

