Bezeau, Davies Recalled by Charlotte

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today forwards Josh Davies and Riley Bezeau have been recalled by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers.

Davies, 20, has scored recorded five points (four goals, one assist) in eight appearances in Savannah this year. He scored his first pair of professional goals on November 9 against the Idaho Steelheads. The Calgary, AB, native posted three points in his last four games with the Ghost Pirates. Davies was selected with the 186th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers.

Bezeau, 22, notched five points (three goals, two assists) in five games with Savannah. He is currently riding a three-game point streak following a goal and an assist on Sunday against the Orlando Solar Bears. The third-year pro has played 91 games with the Checkers, registering nine goals, eight assists and 154 penalty minutes.

