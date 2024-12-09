Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears took four of a possible six points on a three-game, six-day road trip that saw wins in Greenville and Savannah. Orlando travels to Estero Wednesday night to begin a home-and-home series against the Florida Everblades that concludes Friday night in Orlando. The Bears finish the weekend with a Sunday matinee in Greenville, SC.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, December 11 - at Florida Everblades - 7:30PM

Friday, December 13 - vs. Florida Everblades - 7PM

Sunday, December 15 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3:05PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 10-11-2-0 (.478)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 17 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk- 9 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Jack Adams - 13 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 70 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +5

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Tuesday, December 3 at Jacksonville Icemen: 1-3 L

The Solar Bears opened the scoring Tuesday night in Jacksonville with a Jarrett Lee goal in the first period, but were shutdown from there. The Icemen scored once in the second to tie and twice in the third to take the lead and the game.

Friday, December 6 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 4-3 W SO

A three-goal performance from Aaron Luchuk that featured the Solar Bears quickest opening goal of the season (0:08) and three assists from Jack Adams, led the Solar Bears to a 3-2 late, third period lead. The Rabbits hopped back in the game with an extra attacker goal to tie. Orlando scored all three shots in their shootout and Michael Simpson stopped the third Rabbits shooter to cement the road victory for Orlando.

Sunday, December 8 at Savannah Ghost Pirates : 4-3 W OT

Another multi-point performance for Aaron Luchuk and Jack Adams led Orlando to another late third period one-goal lead, but just like Friday night in Greenville, the Ghost Pirates would score to tie. After an exhilarating six minutes of overtime, the captain Tyler Bird came in on a two-on-one with seven seconds left, fired home his third overtime game-winning goal of the season and 13th game-winning goal as a Solar Bear, setting a new franchise record.

BITES:

Tyler Bird scored his 13th career game-winning goal in a Solar Bears uniform on Sunday afternoon, setting a new franchise record (Jacob Cepis - 12). His overtime game-winning goal Sunday was his third of the season, tying Mickey Lang for the most in a single-season (2013-14).

Aaron Luchuk, Jack Adams, and Spencer Kersten combined for 13 points in Friday and Sunday's games.

Ara Nazarian has 98 career assists in the ECHL.

The Solar Bears are 7-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

The Solar Bears are 5-1-0-0 when Tyler Bird records a goal.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 11 GP, 5-2-3, .907%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 26 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 19 GP, 0g-1a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 13 GP, 6-4-3, .871%

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 9 GP, 3-4-1, .886% - Returned to Chicago AHL

