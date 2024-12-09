Rabbits Recap: December 9th

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

The final month of the calendar year is officially underway! As we gear up for the "Teddy Bear Toss", presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving, review where we last left off in this week's "Rabbits Recap"!

RECORD: 19gp, 10-7-1-1, 22pts (5th South Division)

CURRENT FORM: 6-3-0-1 last 10 games (1-game win streak entering week)

LAST WEEK: 3gp, 1-1-0-1

REGULAR SEASON GAME 17 (Friday, December 6th vs Orlando)

Orlando Solar Bears 4, Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3 (SO) TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP ORL 2 0 2 0 3/3 4 37 0/1 GVL 0 2 1 0 2/3 3 37 1/1

ORL: Luchuk-Hat Trick; Adams-3ast

GVL : Parker-Jones-GTG w/1:45 left; Pedersen-2ast

REGULAR SEASON GAME 18 (Saturday, December 7th vs Atlanta)

Atlanta Gladiators 1, Greenville Swamp Rabbits 0 TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP ATL 0 0 1 -- -- 1 32 0/4 GVL 0 0 0 -- -- 0 33 0/4

ATL: Haider-33sv Shutout; Sylvester-Only Goal w/6:53 left

GVL : Third Shutout Loss of Season

REGULAR SEASON GAME 19 (December 8th @ Atlanta

Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3, Atlanta Gladiators 2 TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO F SHOTS PP GVL 0 0 3 -- -- 3 24 1/2 ATL 1 0 1 -- -- 2 30 0/5

ATL: Cipollone/Topatigh-G Each

GVL: 10th Straight Win in Atlanta; Flynn-GWG w/3:04 left; Olson-PPG

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, December 11th @ Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, December 14th vs Atlanta Gladiators

TEDDY BEAR TOSS, presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving

Sunday, December 15th vs Orlando Solar Bears

SWAMP RABBITS LEADERS G Bryce Brodzinski 8 Ast Parker Berge 12 Pts Parker Berge 19gp, 4g-12ast-16pts Rookie Pts Parker Berge 19gp, 4g-12ast-16pts Defenseman Pts Parker Berge 19gp, 4g-12ast-16pts +/- Berge/Leahy +7 PIM Mikael Robidoux 42 PPG Savoie/Rolofs/Brodzinski 2 SHG Ben Freeman 1 Wins (Goalie) Dryden McKay 7 Shutouts Ingham/McKay 1 GAA Jacob Ingham 2.20 SV% Jacob Ingham .937

NOTES AND NUMBERS

THREE NAMES, THREE GAMES, TWO POINTS: Swamp Rabbits two-way skater JOHN PARKER-JONES wasted no time in making himself home in Greenville last weekend, potting two points over the three-game weekend against Orlando and Atlanta. He started off with a bang, deflecting a shot with 1:45 left in regulation against Orlando to tie the game, eventually sending it to the shootout where the Swamp Rabbits earned a point in the 4-3 defeat. In the weekend finale at Atlanta, he set up JAKE FLYNN's game-winning strike with 3:04 remaining to vault the Swamp Rabbits to a 3-2 win. "JPJ" joined the Swamp Rabbits on assignment from the Ontario Reign, and is in the midst of his third professional season having previously played in the AHL with the Laval Rocket and ECHL with the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

PARKER BERGE IS VERY GOOD AT HOCKEY: Swamp Rabbits defenseman PARKER BERGE continues to shine in his first professional season, and his recent stretch from November to present has been stellar. Berge leads the Swamp Rabbits in scoring with 16 points (4g-12ast) and has points in seven of his last nine games. If that isn't enough, Berge is also featured as a top scorer in the ECHL in multiple categories: he's tied for first among ECHL rookie defensemen in scoring, tied for fourth in assists among ECHL rookies, tied for seventh among ECHL defensemen in scoring, tied for 10th ECHL defensemen in assists, and is tied for 12th among ECHL rookies in scoring.

ASESINO DE PENA: We're running out of ways to say that the Swamp Rabbits penalty kill is amongst the elite in the ECHL, so we figured a different language would suffice (that's "Killers of Penalties" in Spanish, for those curious). The Swamp Rabbits are back to their old ways of stringing together consecutive penalty kills, with the count now up to 15 dating back to the third period of their November 29th road game against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Swamp Rabbits, now third in the ECHL in penalty killing, have not conceded a power play goal in four straight games starting with their November 30th road contest against the Jacksonville Icemen.

THEY SAID IT

"I'm really happy and proud with how the guys stuck with it. Five periods without scoring a goal takes its toll on you, but I thought the guys stayed the course and stuck together. It's easy to stray and fall apart in a moment like that, but they really rallied. We had some guys step up in some big moments, so a really hard fought road win, and am really proud of the guys for how they stepped up."

-Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations, Kyle Mountain, regarding his thoughts on the win Sunday at Atlanta

"I saw the same thing I normally do: guys selling out and blocking shots. Iggy [Jacob Ingham] was awesome back there on the kill. They say your goalie has to be your best penalty killer and we've certainly had that a lot between Iggy and Dryds [Dryden McKay]. On the other side, you have the power play coming up in a big moment with Quinn Olson on a missile that almost went through the back of the net. It was great to see the power play get on the board and clicking a little bit more."

-Coach Mountain on the impact of special teams in Sunday's win at Atlanta

"Tate [Singleton] is an ultimate competitor. He is as gutsy as it gets. The hit he took, I don't have much to say on that other than I'm disappointed that there was no call on that. I thought it was an ugly and dangerous hit. But Tate? The guy battles. That's why he's as good as he is.

Tate is willing to do whatever it takes and certainly doesn't shy away from contact. He isn't afraid to play through bumps and bruises. He's hungry, and we love guys like that...to have him back in the game [on Saturday] not only helps our lineup, but it shows the rest of the group what he's willing to do to succeed and the kind of toughness he has. He's really easy to root for."

-Coach Mountain regarding the resilience of Tate Singleton in the face of playing through the aftermath of an egregious hit against Atlanta

"We're a bit dinged up. We've had a long weekend here, so we have to get back to neutral and reset, then get right back at it. It's a big road game for us and a big test, so it should be a fun one, but we have some work to do."

-Coach Mountain on the quick turnaround to Jacksonville later this week

