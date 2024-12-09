Thunder Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night Saturday

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, will host Joe Yanklowitz Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday, December 14 against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. inside Cool Insuring Arena.

Fans are encouraged to bring new, unused teddy bears or stuffed animals to the game. When the Thunder scores its first goal, fans will be invited to throw the teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice surface. After collecting them, they will be donated to the Salvation Army of Glens Falls, which will distribute them to children in need throughout the region this holiday season. Last season, over 4,400 stuffed animals were collected during Teddy Bear Toss.

"The Teddy Bear Toss isn't just a game - it's a reminder that a small act of kindness can bring warmth and comfort to children who need it most during the holiday season," said President Jeff Mead. "The Salvation Army of Glens Falls helps the community in so many ways and partnering with such a key organization for this annual event is another way to show our appreciation for the support we receive from the best fans in hockey."

This season, the night is named after longtime Adirondack hockey fan, Joe Yanklowitz, who unexpectedly passed away prior to the season. Teddy Bear Toss was Joe's favorite theme night, and each season he donated hundreds of stuffed animals to the night.

Additionally, it's First Responder Night and the first 1,000 kids 14 years of age or younger will receive a FREE Adirondack Thunder firefighter helmet when doors open at 5:30 p.m.

