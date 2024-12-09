Sward Recalled by Manitoba from Norfolk

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Manitoba Moose announced today they have recalled defenseman Graham Sward from the Norfolk Admirals.

Sward, 21, was assigned to the Admirals on December 6. He played in the last two games with Norfolk, posted a +4 on Saturday and an assist on Sunday afternoon.

Sward has played in 14 games and posted four assists in his tenure with Norfolk.

The Abbotsford, BC native posted 81 points last season with the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL, including 66 assists. Sward was a fifth-round selection (146th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

