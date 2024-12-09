ECHL Transactions - December 9

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 9, 2024:

Bloomington:

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve

delete Remy Parker, F placed on reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

delete Zach White, F traded to Fort Wayne

Indy:

add Marco Costantini, G signed contract

Kansas City:

add Jimmy Mazza, D acquired from Orlando 12/5

delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve 12/8

delete Jay Stevens, G released as emergency backup goalie 12/8

Norfolk:

delete Graham Sward, D recalled by Manitoba

Reading:

delete Dalton Gally, D suspended by Reading

Savannah:

delete Riley Bezeau, F recalled by Charlotte

delete Josh Davies, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida

Utah:

delete Adam Scheel, G recalled by Colorado Eagles

Worcester:

add William Provost, F claimed off waivers from Trois-Rivières 12/7

delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on reserve

