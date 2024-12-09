ECHL Transactions - December 9
December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 9, 2024:
Bloomington:
delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild
add Pavel Cajan, G activated from reserve
delete Remy Parker, F placed on reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Greenville:
delete Zach White, F traded to Fort Wayne
Indy:
add Marco Costantini, G signed contract
Kansas City:
add Jimmy Mazza, D acquired from Orlando 12/5
delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve 12/8
delete Jay Stevens, G released as emergency backup goalie 12/8
Norfolk:
delete Graham Sward, D recalled by Manitoba
Reading:
delete Dalton Gally, D suspended by Reading
Savannah:
delete Riley Bezeau, F recalled by Charlotte
delete Josh Davies, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida
Utah:
delete Adam Scheel, G recalled by Colorado Eagles
Worcester:
add William Provost, F claimed off waivers from Trois-Rivières 12/7
delete Griffin Loughran, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2024
- Worcester Railers HC Claim Forward William Provost - Worcester Railers HC
- Rabbits Recap: December 9th - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 8 - Worcester Railers HC
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 8 - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Deal Zach White to Fort Wayne - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night Saturday - Adirondack Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Set for Jungle Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Sward Recalled by Manitoba from Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Weekly, December 9, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Kalamazoo Receives Forward Ben Berard from Abbotsford (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions' Émond Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Trois-Rivières' Emond Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Heartlanders Ride Winning Streak into Home Games against Walleye - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bezeau, Davies Recalled by Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 8: December 9, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 9 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.