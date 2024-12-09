Thunder Weekly, December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played just one game this past week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, December 5

Allen at Wichita, 4-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, December 12

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, December 13

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, December 14

Wichita at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

WICHITA

HOME: 9-6-1-0

AWAY: 2-4-0-0

OVERALL: 11-10-1-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 23 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, Stinil, 10

Assists: Bates, 15

Points: Stinil, 24

+/-: Bates, +16

PIM: Boucher, 23

ON THE ROAD AGAIN - Wichita closed its eight-game homestand last week with a 4-2 win over Allen. The Thunder have played the most home games in the league (16) and just six games away from INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita begins a five-game road trip on Thursday in the Black Hills.

HIGH FIVE - Jay Dickman added two more points on Thursday, including another empty-net goal. He has five points in his last three games. Dickman is tied for first in power play goals with five.

WALK IT OUT - Kobe Walker has three assists in his last three games. He set new career highs in assists (13) and points (20) in three less games than last year.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates is starting to come on for the Thunder. He has goals in back-to-back games and four points in his last three outings. Bates tallied his second game-winner of the season last Thursday. He is tied for fifth in plus/minus (+16).

WELCOME BACK - Michal Stinil will return to the lineup this week after serving a one game suspension. He has three points in his last two games. Stinil is 11th in goals (10) and tied for sixth in points with 24. He is fourth in the league in shots on net (82).

NEARING HIGHS - Nolan Burke has goals in three of his last four games and points in five of his last six. He needs one goal to equal his totals from last year during his rookie season and just five points to equal that number. Burke currently has 10 points (4g, 6a) in 20 games this year.

MULTI-TASK - Mitchell Russell scored his first goal since November 8 and added an assist last Thursday. He had a season-high five shots on net and first multi-point game of the year.

WINNER - Aaron Dell got back in the win column on Thursday night. He stopped 21 shots to help the Thunder knock off the Americans. Dell is fifth in the league in saves (371).

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for 10th in the league with 22 points...Joe Carroll has seven points in his last seven games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for first among blueliners with two game-winning goals... Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 8-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 4-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 8-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

