Kalamazoo Receives Forward Ben Berard from Abbotsford (AHL)

December 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that Abbotsford (AHL) has assigned forward Ben Berard to Kalamazoo.

Berard, 25, comes back to Kalamazoo after scoring a goal in his only game played with Abbotsford on Nov. 30. The 6-foot, 192-pound forward currently leads the K-Wings with seven goals along with three assists and seven penalty minutes in 12 games for Kalamazoo.

The Duncan, BC native previously played 30 games for Texas (AHL) in 2023-24, scoring one goal with three assists and six penalty minutes, adding two more penalty minutes in seven scoreless playoff appearances. He debuted with Texas in 2022-23, recording an assist in two games.

Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at the Indy Fuel. Puck drop from Fishers Event Center will be at 7:00 p.m.

Kalamazoo hosts the Indy Fuel for The Lion, the Wings and the Wardrobe Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will pay homage to the C.S. Lewis best-seller and raise awareness on the importance of literacy, as nearly 44 million Americans struggle with literacy.

