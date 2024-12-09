Stingrays Weekly Report - December 9

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays swept the Rapid City Rush this past weekend and have now won six games in a row. They currently sit in first place in the ECHL with 33 points. The Stingrays will now play four consecutive road games before the team's next home game on December 28.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 16-4-1-0 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 6 vs Rapid City Rush | 5-3 W

Austin Magera, Justin Nachbaur, Charlie Combs, Kyler Kupka, and Micah Millerscored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele earned his sixth win of the season with a 29-save performance.

Saturday, December 7 vs Rapid City Rush | 4-1 W

With three second-period goals, the Stingrays defeated the Rapid City Rush 3-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 5,000+ fans on the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss night presented by Crews Chevrolet. Ryan Hofer, Ben Hawerchuk, andAlexander Suzdalev scored for the Stingrays, while Mitchell Gibson made 23 saves to earn his fourth consecutive win.

Sunday, December 8 vs Rapid City Rush | 8-1 W

Thanks to five goals in the second period, the Stingrays extended their winning streak to six games after defeating the Rapid City Rush 8-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Undie Sunday, sponsored by Gildan. Jamie Engelbert, Micah Miller, Ryan Hofer, Charlie Combs (2), Andrew Perrott, Austin Magera, and Reilly Webb scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund made 25 saves. Nine Stingray skaters registered multi-point games in the win.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Jamie Engelbert (11)

Assists: Blake Thompson (18)

Points: Kyler Kupka (20)

Plus/Minus: Connor Moore (+17)

Penalty Minutes: Andrew Perrott (52)

Power Play Goals: Jamie Engelbert, Kyler Kupka (3)

Wins: Seth Eisele (6)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (1.71)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.943)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 11 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

WIN STREAKING: The Stingrays have outscored their opponents 30-9 during their six game win streak.

BRICK WALL BJORKLUND: Goaltender Garin Bjorklund's 0.943 save percentage is the best in the ECHL.

THE NOTORIOUS G.I.B: Goaltender Mitchell Gibson has a goals against average of 1.50 during a personal four game win streak.

PERROTT THROWING PUNCHES: Defenseman Andrew Perrott leads the ECHL with six major penalties. He had a goal, an assist, and a fight (Gordie Howe hat trick) in the December 8 matchup against Rapid City.

