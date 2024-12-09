Komets Set for Jungle Weekend
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will enter the week in third place in the Central Division. After picking up a victory on Wednesday in Cincinnati, the club fell twice at home last weekend, dropping their record to 11-7-1 for 23 points. The Komets host Allen for games this Saturday and Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Komets will wear special Fort Wayne Children's Zoo jerseys courtesy of Tredway Pools Plus.
ECHL STANDINGS
Last week's results
Wed. 12/4 @ Cincinnati FW 2 - CIN 1 W
Fri, 12/6 vs Cincinnati FW 1 - CIN 5 L
Sat. 12/7 vs Kalamazoo FW 2 - KAL 3 L
About last week -
On Wednesday, the Komets made their only visit of the regular season to Cincinnati and left with a victory. Jack Dugan scored his second goal of the season just thirty-nine seconds into the match to give the Komets a 1-0 lead. The Cyclones tied the game at 4:10 to conclude the scoring in the first period. In the second frame, Ethan Keppen converted a Noah Gaske pass for the only score of the period at 7:42 to give the Komets a 2-1 lead. In the third period, the two teams combined for just seven shots on goal and goaltender Connor Unger held on for the win making 22 saves.
The Cyclones returned to the Coliseum on Friday and captured their first road win of the season, 5-1 over the Komets. The Cyclones took an early 2-0 lead before Jack Gorniak got the Komets on the board at 15:28 of the first period. The Cyclones added another goal at the end of the period to make the score 3-1 heading into the first intermission. The Komets could not make a comeback, surrendering two more scores, one goal in the second period and one in the third period. The Komets were outshot 53-25, as Brett Brochu made 48 saves in the loss.
Jack Gorniak was called for a five-minute match penalty for slew footing just thirty-two seconds into the contest versus the Kalamazoo Wings at the Coliseum on Saturday, which led to the Wings scoring their first goal of the game at 4:05. Nolan Volcan scored on a power-play three minutes later to tie the game. In the second period, the Wings notched two goals to take a 3-1 lead until Komet defenseman Dustyn McFaul scored 16:59 to get his club within one. In the third, the Komets could not break through on Kalamazoo goaltender Hunter Vorva, as the Wings claimed victory 3-2. Connor Ungar took the loss, making 22 saves.
Komet streaks-
Points: 2 games, Brady (2a)
Assists: 2 games, Brady (2a)
Home Assists: 2 games, Brady (2a)
Road Points: 3 games, Gorniak (1g, 3a)
Komet leaders-
Points: 20 - Tufto (6g, 14a)
Goals: 8 - Aleardi
Assists: 16 - Mayhew
Power Play Goals: 4 - Tufto
Short-Handed Goals:
Game Winning Goals: 3 - Aleardi
Shots: 68 - Corcoran
PIM: 77 - Turcotte
Plus/Minus: +9 - Aleardi
Home Points: 10 - Tufto
Home Goals: 5 - Tufto
Home Assists: 8 - Dugan
Road Points: 11 -Mayhew
Road Goals: 5 -Keppen
Road Assists: 9 - Tufto, Mayhew
Goaltenders
Appearances: 11 - Brochu
Wins: 6 - Brochu
Saves: 290 - Brochu
Goals against Avg: 2.63 - Brochu
Save percentage: .912 - Brochu
Special K's- The Komets skated short-handed 10 times last week, giving up two goals. The club had six power play opportunities, scoring once.
Next week - The Komets will travel to Bloomington for the first time this season on Friday before facing Allen at home on Saturday and Sunday.
Icing the Puck - Jack Dugan's goal at :39 of the first period in Wednesday's win at Cincinnati was the fastest goal to start a game this season. The 53 shots surrendered by the Komets were the most in a game this season. The last time the Komets gave up 50 shots at home was January 16, 2019, in a 10-8 loss to Kalamazoo. The matchup this Friday will be the first time the Komets have traveled to Bloomington since February 19, 2012. Defenseman Kyle Mayhew leads the league in power play assists (9). The team is now 7-2-0 on the road this season and 10-0-1 when leading after two period
Upcoming Promotions
Saturday, December 14 & Sunday, December 15 "Jungle Weekend": The Komets will be wearing special Fort Wayne Children's Zoo jerseys both games sponsored by Treadway Pools Plus. Sunday is Meijer Family Night + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $58! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!
Komet Hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.
Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.
Komets Set for Jungle Weekend
