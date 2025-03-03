Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 20: March 3, 2025

March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 34-14-7-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 28 at Cincinnati (5-3 Loss)

March 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-2 Win/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 5 vs. Wichita (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 8 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 9 vs. Atlanta (5:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Weekend Split: The Toledo Walleye split their home-and-home weekend series against the Cincinnati Cyclones, as each home team claimed victory. The Fish took a late loss on Friday, falling 5-3 to the Cyclones at the Heritage Bank Center. Toledo then came home to the Huntington Center on Saturday and took a thrilling 3-2 win in overtime over Cincinnati. The Walleye head into the new week fourth overall in the ECHL, and second in the Western Conference with 76 points. The Kansas City Mavericks (77 points) are the lone Western Conference team ahead of the Fish. The Walleye maintain a six-point lead over the second-place Iowa Heartlanders in the Central Division.

Mr. Do-It-All: Forward Brandon Hawkins scored a pair of goals in Saturday's win, including the overtime game-winning goal. Hawkins' first goal pushed him over the 100-mark for the last three seasons. The reigning ECHL MVP has tallied 101 goals and 135 assists since the 2022-23 ECHL season kicked off, giving him 236 points in 192 ECHL games. Hawkins remains the league-leader in points with 72 (32G, 40A), and is tied for the league-lead in goals with 32. The Macomb, Michigan native seems to be on a warpath to earn back-to-back ECHL MVP honors.

Special Team Spectacles: The Toledo Walleye power play unit has been spectacular as of late and this season. The Fish power play unit is 10/35 (28.6%) over their last ten games, scoring a power play goal in nine of them. Toledo is tied with Trois-Rivieres for the top spot in the ECHL with a 26.4% power play conversion.

Selling 62: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 62 games. The sellout streak exceeds the full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders. Over the sellout streak, Toledo has welcomed over 495,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 7,991 fans and 108% arena capacity.

A Wacky Week: The Toledo Walleye will embark on a unique slate of games this week. The Walleye kickoff the week by welcoming the Wichita Thunder into the Huntington Center for St. CatTrick's Day on Wednesday, which will be the first time the Thunder and Walleye have met since February 26, 2023. Then a rare off-night on Friday, before the Cincinnati Cyclones return to town on Saturday and the Atlanta Gladiators return to Toledo on Sunday for the first time since February 12, 2022, to close out the weekend.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (2G, GWG/OT)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 1.91 GAA, .933 SVP

