Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 20

March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers goalkeeper Hugo Ollas

(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the twentieth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Bloomington Bison for two games on Friday and Saturday. Worcester won 3-1 Friday night and 6-4 on Saturday night.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 28th vs. Bloomington Bison | 3-1 W

Friday, the home team got goals from Matthew Kopperud, Lincoln Hatten and Jordan Kaplan. Kopperud scored at 9:02 of the first period, immediately turning him into the Monkey Wrenches' all-time leading goal scorer. That changed soon enough. Hatten made it a 2-0 game 29 seconds into the second period. Kaplan scored on a deflection at 4:53 of the third and it was 3-1, which it remained through the end. Some, maybe a lot, of the credit for that goes to Worcester goaltender Hugo Ollas. He stopped 23 of 24 shots and continues to be a stalwart presence in net. The locals have earned points in 10 of his 13 starts.

Saturday, March 1st vs. Bloomington Bison | 6-4 W

The home team got big offensive performances from Griffin Loughran, Matthew Kopperud (again), Lincoln Hatten and Matt DeMelis. Loughran and Kopperud were 1-1-2. DeMelis scored two goals. Hatten had the first three-point game of his career going 1-2-3. Worcester winger Ryan Mahshie did not record a point. He did, however, record a hit that changed the nature of the night. At 14:26 of the second period, Mahshie delivered a clean, hard body check that led to a fight. He knocked down Bloomington's Josh Boyer with a couple of hard punches early and got the building energized.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 7th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 9th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 3:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Hugo Ollas is 9-3-1-1 for the Railers this season.

Connor Welsh is tied for the league lead in power play assists at 20.

Lincoln Hatten scored on his 25th birthday on Saturday while scoring in back-to-back games for Worcester.

Matt DeMelis notched the first multi-goal game of his career Saturday night.

Matthew Kopperud is 6-1-7 in his five games back in a Worcester jersey.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 26-23-2-4 on the season.

This was the fifth weekend sweep of the season for Worcester.

The Railers are fifth in the ECHL in penalty minutes per game at 15.42.

Worcester went 8-4-0 in their twelve-game out-of-division stretch from February 5th to March 1st.

The Railers are eighth in the ECHL in shots per game at 31.93

Worcester is 9-2-0-2 when leading after the first period.



