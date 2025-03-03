Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears returned to their winning ways this week with two home victories over Jacksonville on Wednesday and Greenville Friday. The Solar Bears longest home stand of the season continues Monday as the they take on the South Carolina Stingrays.

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, March 3 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7PM

Saturday, March 8 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7PM - Women in Hockey Night presented by Teleties - Craft Beer Fest presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. - Scout Night

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 29-19-10-0 (.586)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 50 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 24 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 29 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 182 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Spencer Kersten - +21

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, February 26 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 5-4 W OT

The Solar Bears mounted a huge comeback victory Wednesday night, coming back from 3-0 down in the first period to win 5-4 in overtime. Jack Adams led Orlando's offense with three assists, while Aaron Luchuk recorded two goals and Milo Roelens, two assists. Jaydon Dureau recorded his second overtime goal of the season to win it for the Solar Bears. Ryan Fanti made 21 saves in the victory.

Friday, February 28 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 4-1 W

The Orlando Solar Bears put a season-high 42 shots on goal in a dominating 4-1 Friday night at Kia Center. Star rookie Spencer Kersten recorded two goals and Jaydon Dureau pitched in with two assists. Aaron Luchuk tallied his 50th point of the season, the third time Luchuk has recorded 50+ points in an ECHL season. Reece Newkirk scored his second goal in as many games since joining the Solar Bears. It was Ryan Fanti, who made his seventh straight start, who made 18 saves for the victory in goal.

BITES:

Spencer Kersten is first among rookies with three shorthanded goals, third in rookie points (49) and second in rookie goals (24)

Kelly Bent is second in penalty minutes (182)

Ryan Fanti is fifth in saves (837)

Aaron Luchuk recorded his 50th point of the season Friday night vs. GRN. It's the third time Luchuk has recorded 50+ points in an ECHL season (2024-25 ORL; 50, 2020-21 ORL; 74, 2019-20 NFL; 50) He also played in his 300th ECHL games Friday night.

Tyler Bird has 99 professional assists.

Orlando is first on the penalty kill at home (87.0%)

Orlando has played the most overtime/shootout games this season (22)

Orlando is 16-0-3 when leading after two periods this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 32 GP, 18-7-6, .914%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 41 GP, 14g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 35 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 22 GP, 9-8-4, .882%

