Matt Miller Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Matt Miller has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.
Miller, 25, has registered a team-high 31 points (11g-20a), along with 30 penalty minutes across all of Reading's 54 games this season. On an American Hockey League contract with the Phantoms, the Leo, Indiana native is the only player to skate in every game this season for the Royals. On January 19th, 2025, Miller was selected as Reading's ECHL Mid-Season All-Star, becoming the seventh player in franchise history to be named an ECHL All-Star in his rookie season.
The 6'3", 201-pound, right-shot forward recorded one goal for one point and -2 rating in six games with Lehigh Valley to begin his professional career in the spring of 2024. Additionally, Miller skated in games three and four of Lehigh Valley's 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Atlantic Division Semi-Final series against the ultimate Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears. In total, Miller has accumulated 32 points (12g-20a), 30 penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 60 professional career games between Reading and Lehigh Valley.
