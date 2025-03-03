Norfolk's Milic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Norfolk Admirals goaltender Thomas Milic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Thomas Milic of the Norfolk Admirals is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 24-March 2. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Milic went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 in two appearances at Trois-Rivières last week.

The 21-year-old turned aside all 21 shots in a 4-0 win on Friday and made 30 saves in a 3-1 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Winnipeg, Milic is 5-3-0 in eight appearances for the Admirals this season with two shutouts, a 1.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .936. He has also seen action in 18 games for Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

A native of Coquitlam, British Columbia, Milic has appeared in 26 career ECHL games with Norfolk going 16-6-3 with four shutouts, a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. He is 24-19-4 in 51 career AHL outings with the Moose with one shutout, a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Prior to turning pro, Milic appeared in 91 career games with Seattle of the Western Hockey League going 60-23-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

