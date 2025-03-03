Kansas City's LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack LaFontaine of the Kansas City Mavericks has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

LaFontaine went 6-1-0 with one shutout, a 1.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944 in seven appearances during the month.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his seven outings while making 26 or more saves three times. He was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Feb. 16 after going 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .962 in three appearances.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, LaFontaine is 15-5-1 with three shutouts in 22 appearances with the Mavericks this season while ranking fifth in the ECHL with a 2.17 goals-against average.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, LaFontaine has seen action in 77 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Orlando and Kansas City, going 43-22-6 with five shutouts, a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He is 8-5-5 with one shutout, a 2.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900 in 23 career AHL appearances with Coachella Valley, Syracuse and Chicago and he also has two games of National Hockey League experience with Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, LaFontaine appeared in 96 career collegiate games at the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, compiling an overall record of 48-35-7 with six shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

