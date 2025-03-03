ECHL Transactions - March 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 3, 2025:

Bloomington:

delete Carter Berger, D recalled by Hartford 3/2

Idaho:

add Connor MacEachern, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

delete Reece Harsch, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Bryan Thomson, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Cam Hausinger, D returned from bereavement leave

delete Adam McCormick, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Kalamazoo:

delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Zack Trott, F signed contract

delete Victor Ostman, G recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle

delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Michael Simpson, G assigned by Belleville

add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from 14-da injured reserve

add Jon Gillies, G acquired from Cincinnati 2/28

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D traded to Kalamazoo

Reading:

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Matt Miller, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

add Jayden Lee, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve

add Seth Eisele, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve

delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

delete Dilan Savenkov, D traded to Savannah

Worcester:

add Jordan Kaplan, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve

