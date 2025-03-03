ECHL Transactions - March 3
March 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 3, 2025:
Bloomington:
delete Carter Berger, D recalled by Hartford 3/2
Idaho:
add Connor MacEachern, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild
delete Reece Harsch, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Bryan Thomson, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Indy:
add Cam Hausinger, D returned from bereavement leave
delete Adam McCormick, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Kalamazoo:
delete Drake Pilon, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Zack Trott, F signed contract
delete Victor Ostman, G recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle
delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Michael Simpson, G assigned by Belleville
add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
add Wyatt Wilson, D activated from 14-da injured reserve
add Jon Gillies, G acquired from Cincinnati 2/28
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Wyatt Wilson, D traded to Kalamazoo
Reading:
add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Matt Miller, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
add Jayden Lee, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Dean Loukus, F activated from reserve
add Seth Eisele, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve
delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Utah:
delete Dilan Savenkov, D traded to Savannah
Worcester:
add Jordan Kaplan, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 3, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - March 3 - ECHL
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce Schedule Update - Atlanta Gladiators
- Connor MacEachern Returns to Steelheads from the AHL's Iowa Wild - Idaho Steelheads
- April 13 Game Time Changed to 5 p.m. - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Komets Earn Five More Points - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jack LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- K-Wings Acquire Rookie Defenseman Wyatt Wilson from Solar Bears - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Host Thunder for Home Stand Finale, Wild Wednesday $6.10 Ticket Deal & $2 Beer - Reading Royals
- Matt Miller Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Milic Named ECHL Player of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk's Milic Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Host 34,465 Fans for Military Appreciation Weekend - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Fights Back, WEC Set to Rock in March - Kalamazoo Wings
- Bison Acquire Forward Lou-Felix Denis - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Jake Chiasson and Michael Simpson Rejoin Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 20: March 3, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 20 - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.